SP reduces Pfizer interval from 12 to 8 weeks from Friday

The São Paulo government announced today that it will shorten the interval between doses of Pfizer’s vaccine against covid-19 from 12 to eight weeks — the equivalent of two months. The measure will take effect from next Friday (24).

The rule is already in effect for the 6.9 million people in the state who have already taken the first dose of the American immunizing agent. According to the coordinator of the PEI (State Immunization Plan), Regiane de Paula, the state is currently distributing 2 million doses to 645 municipalities.

The anticipation of the second dose is intended to accelerate the immunization of the population. So far, 65.78% of the state’s residents over 18 years old have received either two doses or a single dose of the vaccine against covid-19, according to data from the consortium of press vehicles, of which the UOL is part.

The announcement was made at a press conference at Palácio dos Bandeirantes, in which Governor João Doria (PSDB) announced the delivery of doses of CoronaVac to five other states.

According to the State Department of Health, it will not be necessary to make any changes to the registration. For those who have already taken the first dose of Pfizer, just add 56 days (eight weeks) from the vaccination date marked on the card or subtract 28 days (four weeks) from the original date set for the second dose.

In the interview, Jean Gorinchteyn, Secretary of Health of São Paulo, stated that the advance of vaccination in the state has led to an improvement in health rates.