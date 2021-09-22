Spanish newspaper surrenders to Vinicius Jr and says Real Madrid may have found its own Neymar

Hiring Neymar was one of Florentino Perez’s dreams for a long time, even before the Brazilian made his arrival at Barcelona, and sometimes the ace has his name linked to meringues. But according to the traditional Spanish newspaper Brand, O Real Madrid you can count on your own version of the attacker already in the cast: Vinicius Junior.

With five goals scored in the first five rounds of Laliga, the ex-jewelFlamengo keeps the spotlight in Spain focused on its consolidation as a protagonist in Madrid. The attacker must be one of the weapons of coach Carlo Ancelotti for the confrontation against the Majorca, which will be played this Wednesday (22).

In an article published on Wednesday under the title ‘Have Real Madrid already met the new Neymar in Vinicius?‘, the Spanish newspaper surrenders to the striker’s overwhelming start to the season. According to statistics portal data choose, the five goals scored by the Brazilian in the last five matches equaled the amount of balls in the net reached by the jewel in the previous 59 league games.

“Since he is Brazilian, the comparison with Neymar is inevitable. Vinicius arrived much younger [à Europa] and started the 2018/2019 season at just 18 years old. Neymar made the leap to Barcelona at the age of 21, which also explains the period it took for the Madrid player to reach maturity, now at 21”, published the Brand.

According to the newspaper, the consolidation of Vinicius this season makes use of a strategy that was put into practice by Florentino Perez: to hire young players with the potential for protagonism instead of turning only to big transfers.

In addition to the jewel revealed by Flamengo, the merengue club also carried out this plan when it invested in the arrivals of Rodrygo, Marco Asensio, Martin Odegaard and more recently Eduardo Camavinga.

“Vini is a young player, now with a lot of experience at the club, who is helping a lot at the beginning of the League, with goals, with a lot of speed. And it will help us throughout the year. If I can help you succeed at Real Madrid, I will. I believe in him, who is a great player”, said Frenchman Benzema, Vinicius Júnior’s attacking partner, last week.

Real Madrid are currently second-placed by LaLiga, with 13 points, one behind Madrid’s athletic, what won in the opening of the 6th round and reached 14.