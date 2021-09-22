Spring starts today: 1st week will be marked by cold front in the South and Southeast; know how the season will be | Environment

Spring officially starts this Wednesday (22) at 4:21 pm (Brasilia time). The first week of the season will be marked by cold front arrivals in the South and Southeast. For most of the country, spring will bring warmer temperatures and a return of rain.

“Spring is a transition season, it is between winter and summer, so it has characteristics of both seasons, that is, we usually have hotter and drier days and other days that are rainier and with lower temperatures in the regions South, Southeast and Midwest”, explains César Soares, meteorologist at Climatempo.

What will spring 2021 be like? Rains will not fill reservoirs; see scenario for the quarter

O the beginning of the season is called the spring equinox. – when the hours of day and night have the same duration of 12 hours – with the exception of parts of Amazonas, Pará and almost all of Roraima and Amapá, which are in the Northern Hemisphere. The season ends on December 21st.

Spring starts cold in the South and Southeast

THE The first week of spring will be marked by a drop in temperatures in the South and Southeast of the country due to the approach of a extratropical cyclone – meteorological phenomenon of low atmospheric pressure that gives rise to cold fronts – which formed on Monday (20) near the continent.

1 of 1 Extratropical Cyclone Brings Cold Front to Southern and Southeastern Brazil — Photo: Goes Image Viewer | Weather Extratropical cyclone brought a cold front to the South and Southeast of Brazil — Photo: Goes Image Viewer | Weather

This phenomenon is characterized by the presence of strong winds and moderate to torrential rain.

“They [os ciclones extratropicais] they are formed by the clash of different air masses. In this specific case, the cyclone was formed by the collision of two air masses, one colder and drier coming from the south and another more humid and warmer coming from the subtropical areas, such as in Southeastern Brazil”, explains César Soares, meteorologist at Weather.

Seasonal rains will not solve water crisis

According to the National Institute for Space Research (Inpe), the forecast for the quarter this year indicates a probability of rain above the historical average in the North, Center and East of Brazil, but the total should not be enough to fill the reservoirs.

The water level in the country’s main reservoirs continues to drop and fast. The situation is more worrying in the group of hydroelectric plants in the Southeast and Midwest regions, which concentrate 70% of all water stored in Brazil.

According to analyzes made by Climatempo, in October it will rain more than the historical average, while in November the rains will be irregular. December must be the most critical month the quarter, recording rainfall below the historical average for the period.

“This does not mean that it will not rain. This does not mean that we will not have major storms, but that the amount of rain expected for the month will be lower than the average and the temperature will be higher than normal”, says Patrícia Madeira , meteorologist at Climatempo.

According to the expert, before the reservoirs can fill again, it is necessary that it rains a sufficient volume to moisten the soil. Therefore, even if there are storms, it does not mean that the problem of reservoirs will be solved quickly.