Star Plus streaming service application arrives for Samsung Smart TVs in Brazil

The brand highlighted that the addition of the content platform will provide its customers with a broad collection of international productions, a wide range of live ESPN sports, as well as exclusive animations and movie premieres.

THE Samsung announced, this Tuesday (21), that its smart TVs manufactured from 2016 using the Tizen operating system now has access to the official streaming service app Star Plus , from Disney.

“Through this agreement with The Walt Disney Company, we have reinforced our commitment to offering varied entertainment options for the entire family,” said Celso Barros, Samsung’s Senior Visual Display Manager for Latin America.

A global leader in the TV market for 15 consecutive years, Samsung Smart TVs offer a wide selection of content apps available to consumers, which includes a variety of streaming platforms.

The first step in downloading the Star Plus app onto a compatible Samsung Smart TV is to verify that the device is connected to the Internet.

Then enter the Samsung app store located to the left of the TV home bar and type “Star+” into the search icon. Select the application and finally click Download.

After downloading the app, the user will need a subscription to enter the service. After signing up, all that’s left is to enjoy all the content available on Star Plus.

