Star Wars: Visions – Season 1 Review

the animated series Star Wars: Visions is composed of nine short films from different Japanese studios. The idea is to take fans into the universe of the franchise through different “visions”, which are not part of the official canon, but without giving up the essence of the saga. With exciting and diverse tales, the shorts unite the best part of the work of George Lucas and from Japanese animes to create fast and pleasurable adventures.

The concept of stories in anthology told in such a short time — in episodes ranging between 13 and 20 minutes — through different strokes and styles is similar to what has already been seen in Animatrix (2003). If one production served as an inspiration for another, it doesn’t matter, as the studios’ visible concern to maintain the franchise’s DNA Star Wars makes the work unique and memorable. Each of these episodes has the power to cause different feelings in fans and even talk to the inner child of those who followed the saga during childhood, in addition to having the ability to attract new fans.

The series shows in a poetic way that appearances are deceiving and that everyone has light and darkness within. Just as a Jedi Knight can be weak and vacillating, a Sith can also be generous and selfless in certain situations. The creative freedom that Japanese studios had in the shorts is a key element for Visions deliver more reflective episodes, with several possible paths for each narrative, but without losing the spirit of the franchise.

According to the producers, the Lucasfilm found many fans of the saga in animation studios. This relationship of work done “from fan to fan” enriches the work on several levels, especially in art and music. The delicacy with which these details are worked in the work makes it indifferent whether the character presents himself as a Jedi, Sith or samurai. The sound of clashing lightsabers, droids, and even sand folk explains to our minds that what we’re seeing is Star Wars. Each episode, with its unique and impeccable feel, is like a deluxe version of an album by your favorite band.

Thereby, Visions completes a cycle of cultural exchanges initiated by George Lucas in Star Wars: A New Hope. The filmmaker was inspired by the classic The Hidden Fortress (1958), of Akira Kurosawa, to develop one of the biggest franchises in the West. And now Japanese studios are going the other way around, relying on Lucas’ work to create these shorts, which travel deeper into Japanese culture references, from the first episode, which pays homage to Kurosawa with his almost black and white photography, even an emotional account in honor of Astro Boy, in Osamu Tezuka, to tell the story of a droid who aspires to become a Jedi.

At the end of the last episode, the viewer is consumed by a frank desire for more. After widespread disappointment with the trilogy The force awakens, Star Wars: Visions arrives as an excellent redemption from Disney to fans, especially those who yearn for more productions from the universe.

All of these elements make for a fun, captivating and delightful collection to watch. The short time that each story takes to be told makes each of the details more special, resulting in nine small and distinct plots told with robustness and worthy of being considered part of the gigantic universe of Star Wars created by George Lucas.