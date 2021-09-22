Stay on top of this Wednesday’s top 5 market news By Investing.com



By Geoffrey Smith and Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – The may or may not announce the beginning of the gradual reduction of assets. China’s troubled real estate developer buys itself a few more grace days from creditors. FedEx disappoints with its quarterly results and guidance, and DraftKings raises the stakes for Entain. Oil prices rise as US crude oil inventories fall to the lowest level in three years in the wake of Hurricanes Ida and Nicholas.

In Brazil, new proposal for the impasse of precatories in the 2022 Budget and Copom’s monetary policy decision.

Here’s what you need to know about the financial markets on Wednesday, September 22nd.

1. Fed decision day

The Federal Reserve will complete its two-day, and most analysts expect it to give a strong signal that it will start cutting back on its monthly bond purchases before the end of the year. Only a minority expect the process to begin immediately.

Any details about the precise start of tapering, and how long the Fed thinks it will need to eliminate asset purchases altogether, will be decisive in how the market reacts.

Equally important will be any changes to the dot plot projection of Fed officials’ expectations for future interest rates. The latter suggested no rate hikes until 2023 at the earliest, but fears that the rate is proving “tighter” than expected could accelerate that schedule.

The will be announced at 3 pm (GMT), with the president’s appointment scheduled for half an hour later.

2. New proposal for court orders and Copom meeting

The soap opera dos Precatórios, with the Government and the presidents of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate announcing an agreement on the issue. The new proposal limits the payment of court orders in 2022 to BRL 40 billion, an amount corresponding to what was paid in 2016, when the spending ceiling was created, corrected by . With this amount, small value sentences would be paid. However, since the total amount of court orders planned for next year is BRL 89 billion, almost BRL 50 billion still need to be found in the budget.

According to sources, the amount that is outside the ceiling could be paid immediately with a discount of 40% or divided into ten installments, with correction by Selic. Other alternatives for creditors would be: acquisition of public property; settlement of debts registered in active debt; payment of concessions for public service delegations; and acquisition of equity interest and purchase of rights, such as the anticipation of amounts to be received as excess oil in oil sharing agreements.

However, specialists in public accounts were not happy with the solution, according to Valor Econômico. The proposal was seen as a repeat of the fiscal pedaling, creating a debt outside the fiscal statistics and distorting the primary result.

Also today, the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) of the Central Bank (BC) will release the new basic interest rate, after the end of the second day of the monetary policy meeting, the second to last one of the year. The market’s expectation is for another increase of 1 percentage point, raising it from 5.25% to 6.25% per year.

3. Evergrande lives to miss another day

The China Evergrande Group (OTC:) said that with holders of one of its yuan-denominated bonds on the mainland it would allow it to avoid default.

The vague-word statement removed the more immediate concern around the troubled real estate group, but gave no indication as to whether interest payments on its bonds would be honored on Thursday.

China’s stock and bond markets, which reopened today after a two-day holiday, fell initially but rebounded later in the day. The People’s Bank of China ensured that the official exchange rate remained stable at 6.44668 to the dollar. The PBoC left its unchanged at a policy meeting earlier in the day, while the Bank of Japan also left its unchanged, as expected.

4. Actions set to open higher; FedEx disappoints

US equity markets are likely to open higher later, as fears of a disorderly sell-off in China lessen, but essentially in a waiting pattern ahead of Fed decisions and the press conference.

At 8:32 am, the , do and do advanced 0.59%, 0.52% and 0.31% respectively.

Stocks likely to be in focus later include DraftKings (NASDAQ:), which raised its bid for UK-based Entain to more than $16 billion, and FedEx (NYSE:) (SA:), whose profits were below the estimate, which were released yesterday after the market closed.

5. Oil rises with sharp drop in US stocks

Crude oil prices rose sharply after the latest stock data showed that inventories are still falling sharply in the wake of two hurricanes that disrupted energy production and distribution complexes in the Gulf of Mexico.

API said oil inventories dropped 6.1 million barrels last week, far more than expected. Prices will be released at 11:30 am, and will likely show stocks falling to a new three-year low.

At 8:38 am, Oil futures were up 1.55% at $71.58 a barrel, while futures were up 1.40% at $75.40 a barrel.