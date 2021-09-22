STJ judges today whether rent along the lines of Airbnb can be barred by the condominium | Economy

Nicolas Nogueira STJ judges today whether rent similar to Airbnb can be barred by the condominium

The 3rd Panel of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) must judge, this Tuesday (the 21st), whether it is lawful to foresee in a condominium meeting the prohibition of the rental of a house for a period of less than 90 days – format practiced via digital platforms as, in this case, Airbnb.

Until then, the matter has only been analyzed once by the Court. In April of this year, the 4th Panel decided by majority vote that seasonal rental in the same way is not considered residential and, therefore, can be prohibited by condominium agreement. Now, the analysis of the subject by the 3rd Panel will help to establish a jurisprudence on the subject.

The case arose in Londrina (PR), because a condominium included in its convention the prohibition of seasonal rental of its respective units for periods of less than 90 days. One of the unit owners, not agreeing with the decision, filed the lawsuit.

For the condominium, the rental of units through digital platforms is “clearly remunerated accommodation, in the nature of hotels”, which distorts the residential destination of the property and makes the tenant’s claim to earn money illegitimate.

The lower court gave the right to the owner of the property, who usually rents the house by season. However, the Court of Justice of Paraná (TJ-PR) understood that his right does not prevail in the face of the will of the joint owners.

Airbnb is not on trial

As in the case of the 4th Panel, it is not Airbnb that is on trial. Even so, the rapporteur, Minister Ricardo Villas Bôas Cueva, allowed the company to join as a simple assistant to the plaintiff. He understood that there is a legal interest in the platform, as the owner also used Airbnb, which established a relationship between them.

The two cases are similar because, in addition to the alleged misrepresentation of the unit rented via digital platforms, the discussion also involves topics such as the peace of the other unit owners and their safety, since the seasonal rental presupposes the high turnover of users in the condominium.

For the TJ-PR, when acquiring the properties in the condominium, the owners expected to have peace of mind and, if they had known about the possibility of another condominium coming to commercially exploit their property, they might not have done so.

The conclusion of the State Court was that the lease through the Airbnb platform (and similar ones) constitutes accommodation and, therefore, violates article 1,228, paragraph 1 of the Civil Code, according to which the right to property must be exercised in accordance with its purposes economic and social.

It also identified a violation of article 1336 of the same code, which imposes the duty of the unit owner “to give its parts the same destination as the building, and not to use them in a way that is harmful to the peace, health and safety of the owners, or to good customs” .