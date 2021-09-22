Summary of the Tuesday, September 21, 2021 chapter of the soap opera

Summary of chapter 140 of the soap opera rerun Empire, which will be shown on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at 9 pm, on Globo. Originally aired between July 2014 and March 2015, Aguinaldo Silva’s plot is back and replaces Amor de Mãe.

José Alfredo gets emotional when he sees João Lucas. Jurema is jealous of Cora. Lorraine invades Silviano’s house. Bruna watches Danielle and Maurílio. José Alfredo asks João Lucas and Du not to tell anyone about his presence. Robertão decides to go to Paris, as Erika doesn’t respond to his marriage proposal. Felipe goes after Enrico. Lorraine discovers Marta’s secret. José Alfredo says he will marry Maria Isis. Maria Clara asks Vicente to marry him. Ishmael is suspicious of Lorraine’s explanation. Silviano discovers that his memoir album has been stolen. Cristina is obsessed with Marcao. Maurílio suspects that João Lucas knows that José Alfredo is alive. Silviano reveals to Maria Marta that her souvenir album was stolen.

More information, trivia, synopsis, characters and the daily and updated summary of the Empire chapters.

Check out the summary of the chapters from other TV soap operas.