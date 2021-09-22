Sung Kang talks about Han’s miraculous return in F9

the franchise actor Fast and furious Sung Kang said that even he doesn’t know the secret behind Han’s return. The character played by Kang supposedly died in the third film, trapped in the wreckage of an exploded car.

The scene in question leaves little room for a cinematic escape, and the details of how Han survived are still too blurry. The actor talked about it:

“I wish I could tell you what this magic trick is [que fez Han sobreviver à explosão], but to be honest, I have no idea what this trick is,” he told Collider.

to the director Justin Lin, Han’s return was not only to please the fans, but also to do justice to the character introduced in Tokyo Challenge.

“When I left, I felt like we did it properly and ended the character’s journey, but it was because of some things that happened that didn’t make sense to me, so I wanted him to come back and I wanted to explore why.”, said Lin, in 2020.

Directed by Lin, who led the franchise from the third to the sixth film, the feature starred Vin Diesel, John Cena, Charlize Theron, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordan Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris and Helen Mirren.

