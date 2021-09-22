‘Super Fourth’: Brazil defines Selic’s future, and USA, of stimulus; what to expect

The Monetary Policy Committee (Copom), collegiate of the central bank responsible for managing the country’s interest, announces at the end of the afternoon of this Wednesday (22) the new Selic, the country’s benchmark interest rate.

Today, the monetary policy decision in the United States is also expected, where the Fed (Federal Reserve) announces its next steps at 15:00 (GMT).

When the disclosure of the decisions of the central banks Brazilian and American falls on the same day, the market calls it “Super Fourth”.

Here’s what to expect:

In Brazil, there is a broad consensus among analysts at banks, brokers and consultants that the Selic will gain a new increase of 1 percentage point, the same as the last meeting, in August, and as the BC had already signaled that it would. It is one of the biggest increases in years made by the Central Bank, which usually adjusts the Selic in steps of 0.25 to 0.75.

With 1 percentage point more, the Selic should rise from the current 5.25% to 6.25%, returning to a level similar to that of the beginning of 2019 and comfortably gaining space above the 4.25% at which it probably would have stopped, in February 2020, if the coronavirus pandemic had not reached Brazil and the world.

The global crisis that followed made the Brazilian BC follow the rest of the world and drop the Selic to 2% last year, in a super stimulus to the economy.

“Since the last Copom meeting [em agosto], Covid’s scenario improved, the numbers on activity were mixed, but with a negative bias [com o PIB fraco segundo trimestre], inflation was a negative surprise (…) and the real lost strength against the dollar”, wrote the bank Goldman Sachs in a report to clients, reinforcing the bet on an increase of 1 point now and on the continuation of the escalation of interest rates until the end of this year.

The quotation of the North American currency went from R$ 5.15 to R$ 5.20 at the beginning of August to R$ 5.30 currently.

BC president calms tempers

With inflation rapidly worsening – in August it was the highest for the month in two decades and reached 9.7% in 12 months -, some economists even believed that the Selic increase this month could be higher, than 1.25 or 1.5 points, that is, up to 6.75%.

But a warning from BC president Roberto Campos Neto last week, reaffirming that the monetary authority “would not change its flight plan”, threw some cold water into the boil of the market. That put pretty much all projections back at 6.25% for this Wednesday.

“In part, weaker activity (…) could become a disinflationary vector ahead,” XP chief economist Caio Megale said in a report.

“The external scenario also gives the Copom room to be more cautious in implementing the monetary adjustment [aumento de juros]. Interest rates remain very low on the global stage, and uncertainties in China pose a risk to global economic activity and the evolution of commodity prices.”

All these negative pressures, explain the economists, put a burden on the BC’s decision not to raise interest rates too quickly, since very high interest rates are already an element that depresses growth.

Towards 9.75%?

With this Wednesday’s new increase, the Selic is already starting to get closer to what economists call “neutral” – one in which interest rates are neither stimulating nor slowing the economy, and which, currently, is calculated close to 6.5% for Brazil.

As the perspective is that it will continue to rise in the following months, Brazil should start to live very soon – on October 27, more precisely, the date of the next Copom meeting – with interest rates above neutral.

To mean, Selic will already be placing a recessive weight on the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and the generation of jobs in the country.

Some banks are even talking about a Selic at 9.75% until the beginning of next year – the case of Credit Suisse, which recently released its revisions for this and next year.

“We maintain our assessment that accelerating [o ajuste] not ideal, given that the current tightening pace is already high. However, we believe that the monetary authority will have to make further increases in the interest rate as the inflationary scenario worsens”, the bank wrote.

XP estimates that interest rates will reach 8.5% by then, and Itaú’s economic research team speaks of 9%.

“In our view, the Central Bank is correct in indicating that the interest rate should be raised to a restrictive level”, wrote the Itaú economists in a report, mentioning that there are still several risks that hover over the interest rate horizon and pressure them to keep climbing.

“The inflationary scenario continued to deteriorate and risks remain high. The water situation creates pressure on current inflation, via an increase in electricity bills, and also on the price dynamics for next year (…). Additionally, doubts about the trajectory of public accounts, especially with regard to compliance with the spending ceiling in 2022, result in more lasting pressure on the exchange rate”, says the text.

And in the US?

In the United States, the Fed is expected to pave the way on Wednesday for reductions in its monthly bond purchases this year and show in updated economic forecasts whether higher-than-expected inflation or a resurgence of the pandemic is weighing on the outlook.

Following the announcement of the decision, Chair Jerome Powell will hold a press conference at 3:30 pm.

Since late July, officials have been grappling with a conflicting set of developments — signs of a slowdown in the services sector, the outbreak of the pandemic and weak job growth in August, all added to still-strong inflation — and there is conflict between them over how to respond.

For the most part, officials have said the economic recovery will continue and will allow the central bank to proceed with plans to cut its $120 billion in monthly bond purchases by the end of the year, ending purchases entirely over the first half of the year. of 2022.

But outside analysts and speculators expect the Fed to be cautious about when exactly the downturn might start, and link that to a pick-up in job growth after a surprisingly weak report in August, opening just 235,000 jobs.

The communiqué will likely acknowledge that the economy has taken another step toward the “substantial progress” the Fed wants to see in the labor market before cutting back on its bond purchases, Jefferies economists Aneta Markowska and Thomas Simons said in an analysis. .

Although employment data for August was weak, the US created 1 million jobs in July and has averaged 716,000 job openings since May.

Still, high-frequency data and alternative employment indicators suggest that the upcoming data may also disappoint, and Jefferies analysts say the first real reduction in bond buying is likely to be “conditioned on a solid job gain in September”.

The US job market still has 5.3 million fewer jobs than its pre-pandemic levels.

When it comes, the reduction in bond purchases will mark the beginning of what is likely to be a slow shift from measures implemented in March 2020 to help the economy during the pandemic, towards a more normal monetary policy, which will eventually include higher interest rates.

Powell — who is expected to find out before the next Fed meeting in November whether President Joe Biden wants to keep him for a second term as central bank chair — has emphasized in several key speeches, including at the Jackson Hole Fed conference, that the eventual start of a reduction in bond purchases is not related to the debate on interest rates.

It’s a point he will likely reiterate at his press conference this Wednesday.

*With Reuters