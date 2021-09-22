“Super Fourth” for the markets: what to expect from the Fomc and Copom meetings?

(Assembly: Disclosure and Agência Brasil)

SAO PAULO – If the last few days have already been busy for the market, especially amidst the crisis of the real estate giant in China Evergrande, investors’ eyes will be focused on the meetings of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) of the Central Bank and the Federal Open Market Committee (Fomc) next Wednesday (22). Policy decisions – monetary and asset purchases – will be released in the afternoon and early evening.

At 15:00 (GMT) on Wednesday, the Federal Open Market Committee (Fomc), from the USA, will release its statement with the decision. The expectation is for interest rates to be maintained at 0% to 0.25%, but with attention turning to signals about the pace of reduction of the asset purchase program by the monetary authority, which is currently around US$ 120 billion a month.

In Bradesco’s assessment, the Fed should maintain its vision of temporary inflation and that the economic recovery is not complete, which supports the expectation of a gradual withdrawal of stimuli, which should start at the end of this year.

US consumer inflation came in below expectations and strengthened the view that the policy would remain accommodative for longer. Last Thursday, however, retail sales came in strong, putting back on the table the hypothesis of a more imminent tightening.

Following the Fed’s statement at 3:30 pm, Jerome Powell, chairman of the monetary authority, will speak, which will be closely watched by investors, as he may also give more signals in his statements about the pace of reduction in stimulus.

Also highlighted is the graph released quarterly called “dot plot”, which will show the projections of monetary policy makers, anonymously, for economic growth, employment and inflation, as well as the schedule of interest rate increases.

The document will show whether most officials are adhering to recently expressed views that the Delta variant of the coronavirus, which has affected economic activity, will have a short-lived effect on the US recovery, despite the current turmoil and uncertainty it is causing. This week’s dot chart will also include predictions for 2024 for the first time.

Copom: interest rate hike amid rising prices

After the market closes, at 6:30 pm, the interest decision of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) of the Central Bank of Brazil will be announced, which should keep pace and raise the Selic to 6.25%, by 1 point percentage, as shown by the median of estimates by analysts consulted by Refinitiv.

The bet of a rise of this magnitude gained strength after recent statements by Roberto Campos Neto, president of the Central Bank, stating that the Selic will be taken where necessary, but that the BC will not take into account “high frequency data” and that the Copom will keep “the flight plan”.

However, 8 of the 35 economists consulted by Refinitiv still project a rise of 1.25 percentage points for the base interest rate.

It should be noted that, before the BC president’s speech, there were forecasts of up to 1.5 percentage points at the meeting this Wednesday, with this stronger monetary tightening being considered after the latest inflation data show an accumulated IPCA of 9, 68% in 12 months until August.

Thus, amid rising prices in the country in the short term, the expectation is that, in the statement accompanying the monetary policy decision, inflation data will be emphasized, as highlighted by João Leal, economist at Rio Bravo Investimentos.

“We hope the committee will highlight the main inflation risks putting more weight on raising 2022 inflation expectations after the recent inflationary surprises. In summary, we expect a more hawkish release [com um tom mais duro, de aperto da política monetária], worried about inflation and indicating at least another 100 bps high for the October meeting.”

In addition to this week’s meeting, Copom will have two more meetings this year – in October and December. With the maintenance of the current pace, Everton Gonçalves, superintendent of the Economic Advisory Board of the Brazilian Association of Banks (ABBC), believes that the BC will continue to increase interest rates in early 2022, until the Selic reaches 8.5% per year.

Gonçalves – who changed his forecast from a 1.25-point high to a 1-point high after the BC president’s speech – says that, to be more aggressive now and bring inflation to the center of the 3.5% target next time year, the BC would have to sacrifice more the growth of the economy in 2022. “Making monetary policy is not easy, it has a lot of fine tuning, especially in an environment with so many risks and uncertainties,” he pointed out to Broadcast.

The chief economist of Banco Original, Marco Caruso, pointed out that, even if the Selic reaches 8% at the end of the year, the level is no longer sufficient to guarantee inflation at the center of the target in 2022. “I believe that the Copom it will, yes, accommodate some inflation above the center of the target, even because raising the Selic too much now can make inflation slip below the target in 2023”, he says.

(with Reuters and Estadão Content)

Discover XP’s action plan for you to transform the challenges of 2022 into investment opportunities.

Related