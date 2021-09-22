Taís Araújo renews for three years

TV Globo confirmed this afternoon that Lázaro Ramos will leave the network after 18 years of contract. The actor’s departure left a question: will Taís Araújo also take the same professional path? O UOL he sought out the actress’s press office, who said no. She will remain at the network and renewed her contract for another three years.

Currently as judge of “The Masked Singer Brasil”, Taís Araújo has been receiving praise for showing spontaneity on paper and goes viral on social media with comments and jokes about the attraction’s participants. In interviews, the artist revealed her desire to invest even more in talk shows.

According to Globo, the departure of Lázaro Ramos leaves the “doors open” for the actor.

The non-renewal of a contract does not mean the end of a partnership. On the contrary, the new talent management model allows this partnership to be renewed in many other formats and future projects. Lázaro Ramos has opened the company’s doors for future projects on our multiple platforms.” Announcement from the TV Globo communication department

Upon announcing the non-renewal of the contract, the broadcaster said that it is “in tune with the changes in the market” and is adopting “new work dynamics with its talents”.