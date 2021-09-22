Taliban Announces More Names and Maintains 100% Male Government | World

The Taliban announced more names from their government in Afghanistan on Tuesday (21) and maintained a 100% male high ranking.
The first part of the government had been announced on the 7th, with only historical leaders of the extremist group.
The government is made up only of men and there is no longer a ministry dedicated to women, contrary to what happened in the previous government, overthrown by the Taliban.
In addition, the spokesman for the extremist group, Zabihullah Mujahid, said that high school students will be able to go back to school “as soon as possible”.
Taliban Spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid during a press conference in Kabul, Afghanistan’s capital, Aug. 17, 2021 — Photo: Reuters
Girls were not allowed to return to school on Saturday (18), unlike boys, which generated criticism at home and abroad.
“We are finalizing things and this will happen as soon as possible,” the spokesman said.
Afghans and the international community fear a repeat of the first Taliban government, between 1996 and 2001, when women were prevented from working and studying, among other prohibitions.
See in the video below what the 1st Taliban government for women was like:
Afghanistan: Understand the risks for women under the Taliban regime
Classes in Afghanistan were interrupted in August, when the Taliban returned to power after 20 years, even before the withdrawal of foreign troops from the country and the end of the American occupation.
Since then, girls in elementary school and university students have returned to school, but with restrictions, starting with the separation from male students.
Avicenna University classroom in Kabul with men separated from women after the Taliban returns to power in Afghanistan — Photo: Reproduction via Reuters