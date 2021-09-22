Taliban ask to address UN General Assembly on behalf of Afghanistan | World

The Taliban asked to speak on behalf of Afghanistan at the General Assembly of the United Nations (UN), which takes place this week in New York, said on Tuesday (21) a spokesman for the organization.

The extremist group took control of the country on Aug. 15, just before US troops left after 20 years of war. The group’s participation must be approved by an internal UN committee, Stéphane Dujarric told the AFP agency.

UN Secretary General António Guterres received a letter from the group in which he “requests to participate” in the high-level debate, Dujarric said. The document was signed on Monday (20) by Amir Khan Muttaqi, foreign minister of the Afghan regime.

According to the letter, Ghulam Isaczai “no longer represents” Afghanistan at the United Nations. Isaczai was the permanent representative of the ousted Afghan government in August, coinciding with the withdrawal of US troops from the country.

The letter also says that the Taliban have named their Doha spokesman, Suhail Shaheen, as the new ambassador for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan – as they have been calling the country – at the UN.

The new Taliban foreign minister also said that Ashraf Ghani was ousted “on Aug. 15, the day the then president left the country.

“Countries around the world no longer recognize him as president,” the letter says, according to the UN.

The UN spokesman also assured that the secretary general had received another letter from Isaczai, dated September 15, with the list of the Afghan delegation.

“After consultations with the office of the president of the General Assembly, the secretariat sent the two letters to the members of the credentials committee of the 76th session of the General Assembly,” he said.

The committee is made up of Russia, China, the United States, Sweden, South Africa, Sierra Leone, Chile, Bhutan and the Bahamas. It is not certain that the committee will meet before next Monday (27), when Afghanistan was expected to intervene in the multilateral forum.