Tandara on doping and leaving the Olympics: ‘I felt like a criminal’

Just over a month after being withdrawn from the Tokyo Olympics on suspicion of doping, Tandara spoke about the situation experienced on the eve of the Olympic semifinal between Brazil and South Korea and stressed that she is calm about the counterproof, which can show that the contamination with the substance ostarin was accidental.

“My world fell apart. I felt completely groundless. It’s surreal. I can’t describe the feeling, but the feeling is really bad and I really wouldn’t want to go through it again. I don’t wish it on anyone,” he said in an interview with Vogue Brazil.

After the technical committee learned of the test result, Tandara was separated from the selection group and it was decided that she would return to Brazil without contacting the team. The opposite told about the feeling of frustration from there.

“Do you know when they rip you off? That’s what I felt at that moment. They told me I would have two and a half hours to pack my things and come to Brazil, because I had a deadline to put together my defense. It was complicated because it seemed like I was a criminal. Totally removed. One hour I was with the group, half an hour later I had been pulled out of that space. I couldn’t see anyone anymore, I couldn’t do anything.”

On the doping charge, Tandara is straightforward and believes her innocence will be proven. “I didn’t take anything. I have a clear conscience that at no time would I harm myself. I’ve been a professional athlete for 18 years. I believe that justice will be done somehow and that it will really prove that I’m completely innocent in this. I wouldn’t risk my career for such an imbecility. I wouldn’t be stupid to do that. I believe justice will be served.”

With the support of Zé Roberto Guimarães and teammates like Camila Brait and Adenízia, Tandara says that the coach has always been by his side. “He was the first person who said he trusted me. If I was saying he wouldn’t do anything to harm me, he believed me and took my side.”

Outside the Olympics, Tandara lost the team’s last two games, which gave Brazil the silver medal. The opposite spoke about the end of the competition.

“I’m even moved because it was one of the most difficult moments for me. I worked for five years to be there. We knew the greatness of the United States… and I speak as if I were there, because I took part. There were only 11 athletes and 11 medals there. . It hurt a lot, but I believe that everything happens with God’s permission. There’s a purpose in that. I feel a little sad, but I’m happy for the campaign we did. We arrived discredited and were on the podium. This is the biggest reward, “he added.