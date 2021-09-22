Thalita Rebouças from her new movie and the decision not to have children

Thalita Rebouças (Photo: Publicity)

A successful writer for over two decades, Thalita Rebouças is increasingly comfortable in the role of screenwriter. This Wednesday (22), his newest film, “Confessions of an excluded girl”, premieres on Netflix. The film is an adaptation of the book “Confessions of an excluded, unloved and (somewhat) dramatic girl”. The author talks about the expectations for the launch of the production, which she classifies as her favorite:

– They are too high because the book is a success. It’s a beautiful story, which talks about the family, the importance of grandparents, friendship and empathy. I hope the movie touches people’s hearts like the book did. I think this is the best one of my movies, and not just because it’s the last one, but because it’s special. It’s more a story of bullying, just like “Seriously, Mom” ​​was more of a mother-daughter story. But I never stopped telling a story because it had already been told. There is always a chance to tell again and better.

Thalita’s growing experience in cinema doesn’t make her any less nervous on premiere days.

– I’ve cried many times. I get very anxious. But it’s a good anxiety, I’ve worked in therapy. If you didn’t feel it, I think it would be boring. It is part of the experience to be apprehensive about people’s receptivity and hope that everyone likes it, laughs and gets emotional – she says, who insists on being present at all stages of the production process. – I’m a controller, I’m close, I follow the assembly, I participate in the choice of costumes, music, everything.

And Thalita is already rooting for her other books in the “Confessions” series to become movies as well:

– I delivered the fourth book this week. I really want everyone to be adapted. The stories are beautiful and deal with themes that I hadn’t talked about before, such as homophobia, prejudice, self-mutilation, eating disorders, etc. They are good for so many people who have read, imagine streaming?

One of the characters in this new book by the writer will be a teenager who dreams of going to “The Voice Kids”, a program Thalita has been working on for five seasons:

– I’m so happy doing this show. I cry and jump and scream, and they still pay me for it. When I asked Boninho to participate, he said that if he didn’t have work for me, I could just watch. And it keeps getting better. This season, for me, surpassed them all. I think it’s a privilege to participate, it’s very inspiring.

Between one job and another, Thalita married psychologist Renato Caminha, with whom he’s been for almost a year.

– I went to my ex-therapist’s house because I was thinking of doing a project about therapy. Then Renato was there. I looked at him and said to the people: “Wait, I’m going to do something quickly”. I went and I’m still going today – she has fun. – It’s really crazy, it’s a special date. People say they wanted to be a fly to see what we talked about. I’ve been writing about adolescence for 20 years and he’s been studying and working with it for 30. We exchange a lot.

At 46, Thalita does not have children by choice. She says she came under a lot of pressure and heard nasty comments about her decision.

– I’m from the generation that was most pressured. I made the decision with 27 or 28 or so. It wasn’t my thing, it’s a lot of time for dedication. I always say that making a child is easy, educating that it is difficult. I don’t know if I would have a vocation. I compare it to my acting career, for example. I know I have a modicum of talent, but I don’t have the vocation to wait hours to record on set, rehearse etc. Motherhood would be similar. I really think I would have talent, but I don’t know if I have a vocation. When in doubt, why should I risk it? We need to release the younger girls from this pressure. I was married when I decided and stayed married for more years and well. It’s not for asking questions like, “Aren’t you afraid of regret?” Imagine if I ask the opposite of someone who has decided to become a mother? It becomes controversial. The other day they commented on a photo: “Are you pregnant? It’s about time.” It is a demand that, above all, is very aggressive. Why does a woman need to be a mother to be complete, to be happy? Placing your hope of happiness on a baby or child is bad.

The writer says that her ability to write for children and teenagers was constantly questioned because she is not a mother:

– That’s always the issue. I often say, “How does a person write about a murderer without killing?” I write fiction, I don’t need to be a mother to make books. In fact, I think it’s positive that I’m not, I don’t subtext mother things and I manage to be okay in the son’s point of view. A man who creates a mother character is never questioned that way. It’s machismo. We have to change this.

