the actress Marina Miranda dies

Actress Marina Miranda, who played Dona Mandala/Dona Charanga at the “Escola do Professor Raimundo”, died today at the age of 90. The information has been confirmed to the UOL by his daughter, Sylvia Miranda.

She had been hospitalized since Sunday at the Miguel Couto Municipal Hospital, in Rio de Janeiro, after falling into a coma as a result of Alzheimer’s.

The artist had also been diagnosed with urinary and lung infection, eschar in the third dermis, in addition to severe malnutrition: at 1.73 m tall, she weighed 40 kg. Yesterday, Sylvia even commented that the picture was irreversible.

Marina Miranda receiving the Black Race Trophy Image: Reproduction / Instagram / @sylviamirandaoficial

One of the first black comedians to stand out on Brazilian TV, Marina dawned her career alongside actor Tião Macalé in the program “Balança, mas não cai”, broadcast by Rádio Nacional in the 50s and adapted by Globo in 1968.

In addition to the humorous works in “Escolinha” and “Os Trapalhões”, the artist also appeared in soap operas such as “Dona Xepa”, “Dancin’ Days”, “Vereda Tropical” and “A Gata Comeu”.

In 2010, Marina received the Raça Negra Trophy, an award that recognized her contribution to national culture.

Hélio de la Peña, Isabela Garcia and Paulo Cintura were some of the artists who mourned the actress’ death.