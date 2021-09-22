The actress Marina Miranda, from the ‘Escola do Professor Raimundo’, dies at the age of 90

The artist was hospitalized in a public hospital in Rio de Janeiro since September 19th

Reproduction/Instagram/sylviamirandaofficial/21.09.2021 Marina Miranda did not resist and died at the age of 90



The actress Marina Miranda he died on Monday night, 20, in Rio de Janeiro, at the age of 90. The actress had Alzheimer’s and was hospitalized with a serious condition of urinary tract infection and, according to the artist’s daughter, Sylvia Miranda, she also had a pulmonary problem. The Municipal Health Department (SMS) of Rio de Janeiro confirmed the artist’s death to Young pan. “The management of the Regional Emergency Center (CER) of Leblon regrets to inform that the patient Marina Miranda has passed away. She was hospitalized in the unit, with a serious condition, since the 19th [de setembro]”, informed the SMS in a note. Sylvia even posted a video this week on social media saying her mother was in a coma and her condition was irreversible. Marina became famous for taking on comedic roles on television. Between the 1950s and 1960s, the actress played Crioula Difícil in the humorous “Balança Mas Não Cai”, in the 1990s she gave life to Dona Mandala/Charanga in the “Teacher Raimundo’s School”. The actress has also participated in successful soap operas such as “A Gata Comeu”, “Vereda Tropical” and “Dancin Days”.