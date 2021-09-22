The cast of the North American film of The Knights of the Zodiac is released

O The Hollywood Reporter revealed the cast of the long-awaited North American film of The Knights of the Zodiac, that will be directed by Tomasz Baginski, executive producer of The Witcher and is titled Saint Seiya.

JJ Jr. Mackenyu, son of Sonny Chiba and Tamami Chiba, will be the Pegasus Seiya. Already, Madison Iseman will be the co-protagonist, playing the athena.

Sean Bean, Famke Janssen (she had previously revealed her participation, click here for more information), Nick Stahl, Diego Tinoco and Mark Dacascos are part of the cast of secondary characters.

Excl: Japanese actor (and son of Sonny Chiba) Mackenyu leads a cast that includes @madisoniseman, @diegotinoco + Sean Bean & Famke Janssen in a live-action adaptation of Saint Seiya manga, titles KNIGHTS OF THE ZODIAC https://t.co/w3fMYGML0c — Borys Kit (@Borys_Kit) September 21, 2021

In the plots, seiya he is an orphan who lives on the streets and receives a call after a cosmic energy awakens within him. the protagonist embarks on a journey to conquer the ancient Greek armor of Pegasus, and chooses his side in a supernatural battle for the fate of athena, a young woman who struggles to control her powers.

bean will mentor seiya, called Alman Kiddo (Mitsumasa Kido in the original), a man who recruits the young man to the Order of Knights. Tinoco will give life to Phoenix Nero, hired to kill athena while she is vulnerable.

Saint Seiya it has no release date and is in the final stages of recording.

Comments

To share