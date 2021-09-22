The Chinese government’s priority is to reduce the power of the monopolies, not to save Evergrande – 09/22/2021 – Market

Last year, China eradicated extreme poverty and committed to zero net CO2 emissions by 2060. This year, the 14th Five-Year Plan set new goals to deepen high-quality development in the country. As the Chinese government prepares for the 2022 National Party Congress, it shows signs that it is sticking to its commitment. The answer to the Evergrande case will be essential to confirm this trend.

Evergrande, China’s second-largest developer, faces a crisis that lives up to its name. Last week, rating agencies downgraded their ratings and recommended selling shares in the company, which has accumulated $300 billion in debt, about 2% of China’s GDP.

Founded in 1996, the company grew with China’s real estate boom, responsible for the rapid urbanization of large areas of the country and the pegging of around 75% of household wealth to the housing sector. This placed Evergrande at the center of a real estate-led economy.

Founder Xu Jiayin’s connections with the Chinese government would have given lenders confidence to continue lending to Evergrande as the company grew and expanded into new businesses. With the downturn in the Chinese property market, however, Evergrande ended up with more debt than it could pay.

The Chinese government’s new policies to combat the excessive indebtedness of developers would have been the last straw for Evergrande to start selling some of its businesses in an attempt to pay off its debt. The possibility of default, however, caused concern in the financial market and the sale of US$ 11 million by one of the company’s main shareholders in a single day.

The turmoil hit international stock markets. On Monday (20), the S&P 500, the stock market index that brings together the 500 largest companies in the world listed and domiciled on the main stock exchanges in the United States, fell 1.7% on its worst day since May this year .

In Brazil, the commodities sector, mainly iron ore, felt the greatest impact. Vale’s shares (VALE3) fell 5.4%. PetroRio (PRIO3) dropped 8.77% and Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (CSNA3) dropped 5.13%, exposing the risks of the high concentration of the Brazilian economy in the export of commodities to China.

Unlike the 2008 financial crisis, when the US government backed Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac with $188 billion in bailouts, the Chinese government is unlikely to come to the rescue of Evergrande. Government intervention, if any, will be to save the face of a nation. Not from a company. This logic is markedly different in the West, and, perhaps because of this, it is often difficult to understand.

In Evergrande’s case, failure to intervene could cost the company’s collapse, damage to millions of homeowners, suppliers and domestic investors, and, in some ways, the legitimacy of the Chinese Communist Party. The alternative would be to force the company to sell assets and close a deal with creditors. In August, the Chinese government directed Evergrande to restructure its debt and instructed public banks to reduce loans to the real estate giant.

With or without intervention, the Chinese government’s priority is to diminish the power of monopolies and achieve a more egalitarian society even before it resumes post-pandemic growth. This is already being felt with the control and regulation of the big techs, and it should also set the tone for the real estate market.

That priority is in the new social equality strategy, announced by Xi Jinping in August of this year. It is also in line with the Chinese government’s commitment to building a prosperous, democratic, culturally advanced and harmonious country by 2049, when the People’s Republic of China will celebrate its 100th anniversary.