The day before the Microsoft event, tons of information leaks from the Surface

Everything we expected Microsoft to show at its Surface line event seems even more likely to show up. That’s because a lot of leaked information indicates that Surface Pro X and Surface Pro 8 for Windows are on the horizon, as is Microsoft’s Android flagship Surface Duo 2.

Microsoft’s ultra-portable tablet, Surface Pro X, was recently approved by the FCC and passed all certifications. According to its spec sheet, it has a Qualcomm Snapdragon SQ2 processor, the same custom chip featured in the last Surface Pro X, and 16GB of RAM. Unfortunately, there are no details about the design or whether the screen will have a 120 Hz refresh rate, as rumors say.

Surface Pro 8 will have a 13-inch screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. a tweet evidenced an apparent retail list of the device, which is shown with narrow bezels to the left and to the side of the screen and two Thunderbolts ports. The tweet topic also points to an 11th generation Intel processor in Surface Pro 8, along with replaceable SSD bays, which are already in use with the existing Surface Pro X, Surface Laptop 4 and Surface Pro 7 plus. For the leaked ad, the Surface Pro 8 will cost $800.

Then there’s Surface Duo 2, which was also released by the FCC a few days ago. The documents confirm that there is 4G and 5G connectivity, NFC for contactless payments, Wi-Fi 6 compatibility and “wireless power transfer”. However, the charging mechanism is likely to be unique to the Surface Pen. It’s still classified as a handheld device, though it mentions the ability to “turn and level”, probably referring to the Duo 2’s tablet mode. With the mere mention of NFC, it seems Microsoft has heard the complaints people have had with the first Surface Duo.