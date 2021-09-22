The Exchange’s free cryptocurrency course has more than 10,000 subscribers and extends enrollment

(Pierre Borthiry/Unsplash​​​​​​​)

SÃO PAULO – Launched about a week ago, the first course on the Exchange’s cryptoactives, carried out by B3 in partnership with the manager QR Asset Management, had more than 10 thousand subscribers and exceeded the expectations of the companies. Because of this, the registrations, which should end on Monday (20) were extended until next Thursday (23).

“Our expectation in this partnership with B3 Educação was around 3,000 enrollments, and it was surpassed only on the first day,” says JP Mayall, COO and CMO of the QR Capital holding.

Entitled “How to Invest in Crypto on the Stock Exchange”, the course is free and completely online, with recorded classes that students can watch at any time they prefer. Applications are made through the website created by B3 and QR Asset. Those who complete the classes will receive a certificate signed by B3.

“We were concerned with developing objective content, focused on Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), and on the most sensitive topics in the industry. Although the course content is introductory and targeted to a versatile audience, we cover more technical subjects such as cryptography, mining, ESG, Modern Portfolio Theory (MPT), among others,” explains Mayall.

On the occasion of the launch, B3 and QR Asset explained that the course schedule was designed taking into account the different profiles of investors and the various age groups, ranging from the middle-aged individual investor to the young person who has just started in the market and even qualified investors, institutional investors, financial advisors and analysts.

The course is divided into three modules and has eight classes with professionals and experts in the cryptoactive market, covering topics ranging from a basic explanation of what Bitcoin is to how to identify and avoid risks (see more here).

