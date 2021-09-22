The Farm 13: Dayane criticizes Lucas Penteado’s humiliation in “BBB”, takes a sharp reverse from Bil and ends up in bullshit with MC Gui; watch!

The “BBB 21” was so remarkable, that it is even talked about in “A Fazenda 13”… This afternoon (21), the pedestrians remembered when Karol Conká expelled Lucas Penteado from the lunch table. Dayane Mello stated that he would not remain silent in such a situation, but received a sharp inversion from Bil Araújo. Finally, Day ended up in an argument with MC Gui.

It all started when the subject came up, with Dayane and Rico Melquiades stamping their feet that they would not tolerate such harsh behavior, as received by Lucas. But Arcrebiano, who witnessed the scene, opined that it wouldn’t be like that. “If you were there, you would do it if you were on his side [Lucas]. You possibly would. Like Day’s situation, possibly she would. Now if you were from her [Karol], you wouldn’t do it”, argued Bill.

“Speaking from outside, everyone can say the same thing. But looking at the context of the game there, I’m sure a lot of people wouldn’t [reagir contra Karol]“, completed the ex-BBB. Dayane disagreed and insisted that he would not allow that to happen. “I think it’s rotten to be silent in this situation. Never, never. I would have closed the shack by now”, she claimed.

The subject at the headquarters of the Farm is BBB21 and Karol Conká expelling Lucas Penteado from the lunch table #The farm pic.twitter.com/e09sEIQWlo — DANTAS (@Dantinhas) September 21, 2021

At one point in the conversation, Dayane stated: “It’s very strange that at a table with I don’t know how many people, no one has positioned themselves”. That’s when Bil took the opportunity to retort and criticize an attitude of Dayane, when she supposedly would have shown the middle finger to Sthe Matos. “Hey, but you had an act in here that nobody agrees… You received a girl here [de uma forma] which was totally inconsistent with his personality. Or are you like that?”, he recalled, according to UOL.

Shit with MC Gui on account of “middle finger”

The finalist of the “Grande Fratello VIP” denied having done this, to which MC Gui entered the story and said he witnessed the scene. Even Sthe agreed and revealed that he noticed the rude gesture on the part of the girl, but said that he didn’t take it into account since they didn’t know each other yet. However, Dayane insisted on his innocence, while Bill wanted to prove his point.

“I’m not crazy, dammit. Do you think I’ll keep accusing you on national television?”asked the singer. “I guess! I guess! I think you have the right face for that! It has the face to really poison me and do this. Because a person who will remember that after two, three days, when everyone did something much worse, a finger…”, replied Dayane.

The MC claimed he was next to Sthe when he saw the middle finger. “The moment you showed it to her, I was on her side”, continued the blonde. “And it was for you, then?”, returned the model. “Not. Are you listening or do you not understand what I’m talking about?”, joked Bill. “I didn’t do it. And if I did, it wasn’t even for you. I didn’t even see you!”, replied Day.

The matter continued with provocations on both sides. “You said ‘F*ck you for punishment, I came here to cause it.’ Congratulations, you’re making it”, needled MC Gui. “I came to have fun while you guys are here to strategize”, argued Dayane. “What strategy, Day? For! In no time did I disrespect you, every time you changed with me, I never disrespected you”, debated the funkeiro. That’s when the former Italian “Big Brother” mocked: “My love, do you disrespect a lot of people and come here to teach a little lesson? He just got out of diapers and comes here to teach a little lesson”.

Mc Gui and Dayane star in a nice booth for us. What do you think? Who is right? #The farm pic.twitter.com/2Du68WZoJy — DANTAS (@Dantinhas) September 21, 2021

Finally, they wanted the other to be eliminated, when Dayane snubbed the possibility. “It doesn’t matter, my love. I have a lot out there if I go out. I have nothing to lose. I’ve already managed to build everything I wanted in my life”, she fired. “Congratulations, may God bless you”, replied Bill. “You too… This is just fun for me”, concluded Mello. The weather is tense in Itapecerica da Serra!