The Farm: Facial harmonization of pedestrians draws attention and doctors talk about the dangers

THE 13th edition of “The Farm”, a reality show on Record TV, started on the 14th and is already making waves. One of the issues that has drawn attention on social networks is in relation to aesthetic procedures that the participants have already performed — among them, the facial harmonization (which went wrong) by Liziane Gutierrez. In 2018, the model performed the procedure, but the result did not turn out as expected and ended up causing damage to her face. In the early hours of last Friday (17), the peon commented with the other pawns about the error in the harmonization.

“I did the harmonization in 2018 and had the rejection. I cut my entire mouth, I don’t know how much can be put in, the person who is undergoing the procedure has to know. When the problem started, he said it was allergy, allergy, allergy and I was monstrous. It was horrible,” he explained.

Liziane went to the United States to remove the substances injected into her face. She stated that, after the withdrawal, she approved the result of the surgery.

“Be careful with facial harmonization, be careful what you put on your face. Forget before and after manipulated photos. I got all this ‘matching’ crap out of my face and to be honest with you, I just wanted to get it all out of both my mouth and my face and I ended up loving the result of my surgery.”

On social networks, netizens did not spare comments about Liziane’s appearance, and the model’s advisors spoke out about the attacks. “Judging someone by their appearance is foul play and we won’t accept it,” he said in a post.

To understand a little more about the procedure, the Revista.AG article spoke with dermatologist and member of the Brazilian Society of Dermatology (SBD), Irene Baldi. She explained that harmonization is a set of procedures that are performed to improve the aesthetics of the face, aligning and correcting imperfections that bother the patient or that are necessary due to an accident that has occurred.

“Several procedures can be used, such as microneedling, pellings, botulinum toxin, fillings, liftings, radiofrequency, microfocused ultrasound, lasers and collagen biostimulus”, he detailed. Asked what the purpose of this type of procedure is, the dermatologist specified.

“Balance certain regions of the face. It will depend a lot on what the patient wants to feel better, and we as professionals will guide which procedures can be indicated, depending on whether it will be something involving the cheek, mouth, nose, chin, cheekbones, among others,” he added.

Finally, the professional spoke about the reversal of harmonization, that each procedure has to be analyzed case by case, but if it is something that was done more superficially, after a while, it is possible that it will be reversed.

In the article by Revista.AG, dermatologist Karina Mazzini specified that all these procedures should be carried out gradually and by a qualified medical professional. “Trained and qualified physicians are those who, in addition to mastering the technique, deeply know the anatomy of the face,” he said.

Karina Mazzini dermatologist “In my opinion, every type of application should be done little by little. Never accept to do everything at once. Care is needed so that the result is a beautiful, natural, harmonious and, above all, healthy face”

She also commented on the balancing of this type of procedure, and reveals that every day she receives patients who need help to treat the problems caused by poor professionals.

“Be it aesthetic problems caused by lack of technique, and even edema, product accumulation, arterial occlusion… This can even cause necrosis and some people can develop allergies,” he concluded.

Valentina Fracavilla, former assistant of Programa do Ratinho, also received heavy criticism from the public. The person surprised followers by appearing in the reality show without blue contact lenses, facial harmonization and porcelain lens in the teeth.

Funk artist Tati Quebra Barraco, owner of the hit Boladona, was another that drew attention due to the excess of Botox and differentiated facial expressions.

Internet users also commented in general on the facial harmonization that the pedestrians underwent before entering confinement, such as the case of Dynho Alves, ex-Power Couple, ex-Rico Melquiades ex-On vacation with ex – Celebs and Ex-BBB and ex-No Limite, Arcrebiano, Bil Araújo.

The case of singer Tiago Piquilo, who performed a peculiar aesthetic procedure, was also mentioned. Hugo’s sertaneja duo, performed the phalloplasty, whose objective is to increase the length of the penis.