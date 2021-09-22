The Farm: Liziane, Solange Gomes, Erika Schneider and Nego do Borel are in Roça

This Tuesday (21) took place the formation of the first Roça of “The Farm 13“, from Record. The dynamic works to define which pawns will dispute the public vote on Thursday (23). The least voted, ends up being eliminated from the program.

As usual, the Farmer of the week indicates a person directly to the Roça, depriving this worker of the chance to participate in a test this Wednesday (22) and save himself before the final formation.

Winner of the Farmer’s test last week, the businessman Gui Araújo ended up indicating the singer Borel. The second pawn to form the Roça would come from the general vote among all the participants.

dayane and Liziane Gutierrez were the most voted, with 4 votes each. It was then up to the Farmer to vote for minerva and Gui Araújo nominated Liziane for second place in Roça.

As it is the most voted among the pedestrians, it was up to Liziane to decide the third participant in this week’s Roça, pulling someone into the dispute. The model and influencer ended up pulling Solange Gomes.

The last pawn to form the starting quartet of Roça, was decided in a Resta Um dynamic. As she was the last to be nominated for Roça, Solange Gomes started the race, saving one of the other participants. This pawn chooses another to be saved, and so on, until the last and only one not saved by anyone, closes the indicated quartet.

Erika Schneider she ended up not being saved by any of the pedestrians and ended up occupying the last place in the Roça that week. As a consolation prize, the dancer had the right to veto one of the three roceiros in tomorrow’s race, thus placing him directly in the final vote. Erika vetoed the singer Nego do Borel.

With this, Liziane, Solange Gomes and Erika compete this Wednesday in a race that will save one of them from the final vote on Thursday.

