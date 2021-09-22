The heiress who saved countless lives from Nazism and inspired film | World

In the early hours of a November morning in a hotel room in Austria, then annexed by the Nazis, Muriel Gardiner awoke to a loud knock on the door.

It was an officer of the Gestapo, the Nazi police, demanding to know what she was doing in the country.. With her heart pounding, the medical student politely replied that she was visiting the city of Linz as a tourist. The officer asked more questions but ended up walking away.

If you had investigated further, perhaps you would have discovered that Gardiner was not who he claimed to be.

Gardiner was born in Chicago (USA) in 1901, into the Morris family, who had made a fortune with the sausage meat industry.

“From an early age she felt it was extremely unfair that she had so much wealth, knowing that other people didn’t,” explains Carol Siegel, director of the Freud Museum London, which had Gardiner among its founders and now has an exhibition about her.

“She became very interested in politics. Even in her youth she organized a kind of suffragette protest.”

Gardiner’s worldview had been partially forged by one of the most famous events of the 20th century: the 1912 sinking of the Titanic.

She later told her grandson Hal Harvey that the newspaper reports on the Titanic listed the notable figures who had died, but merely described the remaining dead as “occupants of the economy class”.

“She asked her mother what that meant, and her mother said it was ‘normal people.’ Her head blew up,” Harvey says. “Suddenly, she became the liberal of the family, at the age of 11.”

After attending higher education at the prestigious Wellesley College in Massachusetts, she studied at Oxford University (UK) before moving to Vienna (Austria) in 1926, where she had her daughter, Connie, born from a marriage that lasted. shortly.

Gardiner’s move to Austria was inspired by his hope of being examined by the revered psychoanalyst Sigmund Freud.

As he already had a large number of patients, Gardiner was referred to a colleague of his—which did not mitigate her interest in psychoanalysis or her love for a city (Vienna) where the Social Democrats were in power.

“When she got there, it was a ‘Red Vienna’ [com a esquerda no comando], and she was very impressed with the social reforms that were taking place,” says Seigel. “Muriel Gardiner liked living there and decided he wanted to be a psychoanalyst.” So she enrolled in the city’s medical school.

But it was not long before the local socialist government was ousted from power (and later pursued) by a fascist regime.

Austria became a volatile country, but Gardiner stayed there—and decided to combine his studies with a new cause, helping the underground resistance. “It wasn’t a difficult choice for her to stay there,” explains her grandson Harvey. “For her, it was the obvious right thing to do.”

Known in the resistance movement as Mary, Gardiner used her three residences in Vienna to hold meetings or hide colleagues, including Socialist Revolutionary leader Joseph Buttinger—who, in the late 1930s, would become her husband.

“She led a double life: as a devout mother and active student who was very sociable and had friends all over Vienna, while working in the resistance,” says Seigel.

His job included smuggling fake passports that would allow resistance fighters to escape Austria.

She also used her wealth, influence and contacts to help Austrians get out of the country legally., for example getting jobs for them in the UK.

On one occasion, Gardiner traveled by train and climbed a mountain for three hours, in the middle of a winter night, to hand passports to two comrades who were hiding in a remote inn.

“She was living in genuine danger: she was constantly doing things that, if discovered, would at the very least get her kicked out of the country, but most likely would land her in prison,” Siegel continues.

Then, in 1938, when Austria had already been annexed by Nazi Germany, Gardiner’s husband (Buttinger) and daughter left the country, although she remained to complete her studies and continue her work in the resistance.

But it wasn’t long before the three ended up leaving Europe for the US.

During World War II, Gardiner and her husband campaigned for visas for Jews and helped refugees obtain jobs and accommodation in the US.

It’s impossible to know for sure how many lives she saved. Harvey says she’s heard numbers in the hundreds, but “I don’t think she even knew the exact number.”

In a documentary released in 1987, two years after Gardiner’s death, many Nazi survivors said they “probably wouldn’t be alive” if not for her efforts..

In the decades after the war, she began to practice psychoanalysis, taught at universities and published several books, but kept to herself the effort in resisting and helping fugitives from Nazism.

Harvey remembers his grandmother as “a modest person, genuinely modest.” “She never talked about what happened unless you were very insistent,” he adds.

Until, in 1973, the American writer Lillian Hellman published a book called Pentimento, which included a chapter about his apparent friendship with a woman named Julia who lived in pre-Nazi Austria and had worked in the resistance.

Four years later, the film Julia, based on that story, starred Jane Fonda and Vanessa Redgrave, who won a supporting actress Oscar for the role.

When the book’s story became public, Siegel says, “a lot of people started looking for Muriel asking, ‘Have you read Lillian Hellman’s story? Are you Julia? The story she’s describing is yours.'”

According to Siegel, Muriel Gardiner contacted Hellman saying, ‘Um, how strange, did you get your story from me?’ but would never have received a response.

Later, a connection was discovered between the two women: they had the same lawyer, Wolf Schwabacher. As he died at the same time the book was published, it was not possible to find out if he is the one who had told the story of Muriel Gardiner to Lillian Hellman.

Nonetheless, former members of the socialist resistance in Austria claim that there was only one American woman who had worked with them in the 1930s: the woman they knew as Mary, pseudonym of Gardiner.

As a result of the controversy, Gardiner decided to take her story to the public herself, writing her memoirs., Code Name Mary, which was out of print but won a republication on account of the exhibition on display at London’s Freud Museum.

The site, which was Freud’s last abode after he left Vienna, was purchased by Gardiner for himself and his family and later turned into a museum with the help of the foundation set up by her.

Harvey, meanwhile, says it’s “rewarding” to see an interest in the story resurface.

“She had planned to donate 99% of her fortune and did so. She wasn’t a Mother Teresa — she enjoyed good meals and loved a vodka tonic at the end of the day. But combining the money she was lucky to have with her sense of ethics and her ability to conquer fear, she became the woman whose society [de sua época] really needed.”

What is it like to have Covid in a country where there is no official case of the disease

Social inequality becomes a central theme in the election of the ‘most egalitarian’ country in the world