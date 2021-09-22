The impact of muscles in preventing dementia, cancer and inflammation

RIO — The benefits of exercise far outweigh the outdated view that they only provide weight loss and cardiovascular conditioning. They help prevent and control diseases as varied as cancer, diabetes, dementias, bone fragility and inflammation. And behind all this power are at least 650 substances produced by skeletal muscles when exercised. They are so potent that they can even improve the immune system’s response to Covid-19 vaccination.

Some of these substances are newly discovered and the function of only 5% of them is known, reveals a review of studies published in the scientific journal Frontiers in Physiology. Called “The role of the muscle secretome in health and disease” (The role of the muscle secretome in health and disease, in free translation), it shows the state of the art in understanding the complex biochemistry of muscles. Muscle secretame is the set of substances produced by muscles.

The little that has already been discovered amazes scientists and paves the way for an even more efficient use of physical activity in preventing and fighting diseases, in addition to delaying aging. Active muscles even help make your skin healthier.

More than strength and support, muscles are balm factories for the good life. These are hormones, growth factors, immune system substances, a whole range of powerful proteins.

This factory works driven by the muscle contraction made every time the muscles are exercised. It produces substances collectively called myokines. They communicate the muscles with other organs, such as the immune system, brain, liver, pancreas, bones, intestines, skin, adipose tissue (fat) and blood vessels. They are also fundamental for the hypertrophy, regeneration and functioning of the muscles themselves.

No wonder scientists recommend exercise for people with cancer, diabetes and neurodegenerative diseases.

Combined, the approximately 700 skeletal muscles (the number varies between 650 and 840, there is no consensus in the scientific literature) are the largest endocrine organ in the body, says sports medicine specialist Claudio Gil Araújo, director of the Exercise Medicine Clinic (Clinimex).

Muscles are the heaviest organ in the body, accounting for about 40% of the weight. But its biochemical functions are even more significant. They produce unique myokines, but they also make and release substances produced by other organs.

An example of the beneficial effects of exercised muscles comes from a recently published research by Brazilian scientists, still in preprint. Carried out by researchers at the University of São Paulo (USP) and other institutions, it showed that physical activity improves the response to vaccination against Covid-19, even in people with compromised immune systems.

Scientists looked at the difference in response to CoronaVac in people with autoimmune rheumatic diseases. Those who were physically active produced more antibodies than those who were sedentary, explains one of the authors of the study, Hamilton Roschel, coordinator of the Research Group on Applied Physiology and Nutrition at the School of Physical Education and at the Faculty of Medicine at USP.

– Everything works best when you do regular physical activity, the immune system, the cardiovascular, the metabolism, the brain. Absolutely everything,” stresses Roschel.

our great orchestra

When we exercise, an orchestra starts playing. The conductor is muscle contraction and musicians are myokines. They play in response to each other. Compose a melody. The more physical activity and, therefore, muscle contraction, the more musicians play, releasing other substances, musical notes that set the body’s rhythm. A sedentary lifestyle is silence and disharmony, that is, illness.

Some myokines, for example, capture blood glucose and lower blood glucose. They are a natural treatment for diabetes. Others respond to vasodilation, remodel the endothelial matrix (the lining of the interior of blood vessels), and thereby reduce hypertension.

Exercise acts on brain morphology. The action is so profound that they act on microRNAs and thereby help regulate protein synthesis. And the regular practice of exercise reduces inflammation, one of the great evils of modern life, says the specialist in the physiology of muscles José Cesar Rosa Neto, from the Immunometabolism Laboratory of the Department of Cell Biology and Development of the Institute of Biomedical Sciences at USP.

Stimulated by exercise, the muscles release substances with anti-inflammatory action. These are interleukins 4, 6, 10, and 13. Only relatively recently has science discovered that muscles, not just immune cells, produce these substances.

Interleukin 6 (IL-6) gained prominence in the pandemic, for its association with the worsening of Covid-19. In critically ill Covid-19 patients, it is elevated and triggers the dreaded cytokine storm (itself one of them), an inflammatory imbalance whose outcome may be death.

Too much IL-6 is almost always a sign of trouble for Covid19 and other inflammatory diseases. But not when exercise comes into play. Rosa Neto says that during exercise the level of IL-6 can increase 100 times. But it decays as fast as it increases. And, in the meantime, it fights inflammation. It’s like IL-6 suffers from bipolarity. If persistently elevated, as with Covid-19 and other diseases, it generates severe inflammation. High and short doses, on the other hand, have the opposite and beneficial effect, an efficient anti-inflammatory.

The relationship with IL-6 exemplifies all the subtlety and complexity involved in the relationship between muscles and the rest of the body. A vast relationship about which little is known. The number of myokines is estimated to be much greater than 650, with millions of possible interactions. It’s an orchestra that plays and renews itself every time a person exercises and contracts their muscles.

In this orchestra, the intensity and timing of the exercise set the tone, says Rosa Neto. Sometimes more time is needed, which is likely the case with most anti-inflammatory myokines.

Allies against cancer

But in others it’s the intensity that gets the right note. An example is interleukin 15, which has an antitumor action. Muscles secrete it when subjected to intense exercise. IL-15 activates the production of T Killers lymphocytes, killers in Portuguese. These immune system cells patrol the body in search of infected or defective cells (such as cancer cells) and kill them.

— IL-15 makes killer lymphocytes more attentive and efficient. One thing is right. Regular physical activity really improves immunity — explains Rosa Neto.

For some substances, it takes more than time and intensity. This is the case of BDNF, essential for the survival and proper functioning of neurons. In order for it to be released, the leg muscles must be exercised. The ones on the arms are not important in this specific case, observes Rosa Neto.

– As a whole, muscles are our biggest endocrine organ and are very easy to stimulate, just contract. But one of the great challenges is to discover the pattern of release of myokines — stresses Rosa Neto.

no movement, no health

If doing physical activity is good, the lack of movement is bad. Moving at any level is critical. Physical activity is essential to keep the body functioning in balance.

“The body is like a new car. You can have an amazing model, but it’s going to spoil if it’s left in the garage,” says Roschel.

According to him, it is not necessary to exercise digital influencers or necessarily go to the gym. The important thing is to get moving. Neither is it necessary to specify a specific time, it is essential to increase the time dedicated to physical activity within the daily routine, says Roschel, who has a project that investigates the most efficient way to do this.

Thus walks humanity

Exercise tries to compensate for the lack of regular physical activity in the pattern to which the human body has evolved. The body is not made to stand still. He gets sick and dies. The factory model of nature, says Claudio Gil Araújo, is to walk quickly. This is how Humanity walked for most of its journey begun over 300,000 years ago.

But running, swimming, cycling, weight training, dancing and a host of other activities work as palliatives in our time, when we spend most of our time sitting or lying down.

— It will not be mere decades of modern and sedentary way of life that will transform the human organism. No wonder sedentary lifestyle is considered a disease – says Araújo.

Illusions and magic pills

Both Araújo and Rosa Neto consider it unlikely that it will be possible to develop an exercise pill.

— Muscles are activated in many ways, at different times and with variable interactions, with different intervals and dosages. It’s impossible to concentrate all this on a drug — says Rosa Neto.

The consensus among scientists is that exercise alone is a natural and powerful medicine against old and new ailments.