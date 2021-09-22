the mysterious case of the murdered influencer in the USA

The FBI indicated yesterday that digital influencer Gabby Petito was murdered in the US. Forensics identified the 22-year-old’s body in the Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming.

The human remains were found last Sunday (19), and the coroner concluded the confirmation after carrying out DNA tests. With the result, the FBI said it will continue the investigations to end the mysterious case.

Disappearance

The 22-year-old American disappeared while traveling by car with her fiance across the country. The last contact with the family took place in August.

Gabby’s family reported the disappearance on September 11th. Gabby Petito’s father appealed to the population to provide any information that might be useful in the investigation during a press conference held last Thursday (16).

Police saw the influencer crying weeks before

Two weeks before Petito’s disappearance, on Aug. 12, police in the city of Moab, Utah, were called into a possible incident of domestic violence involving the couple.

Images from an agent’s body camera were released, showing Petito crying and complaining about mental health to the agents. According to her, the couple had been arguing more often.

At the time, officers recommended that they spend the night apart — no inquiries were opened for the incident. What happened after that is still a mystery.

Influencer’s fiance’s fault report

Gabby’s boyfriend Brian Laundrie returned home on Sept. 1 and refused to talk to the police about the case.

According to the TMZ website, an anonymous tip about the case of Gabby Petito reported that the 23-year-old fiance was seen assaulting the young woman weeks before the disappearance. The suspect is being investigated.

The officers are looking for Gabby’s fiance, considered “relevant” in the investigation, to provide further clarification. According to the BBC, the family says they haven’t seen Brian since last Monday (14), when he said he “went out for a walk”.

Police analyze images

TMZ also reported that Florida police are investigating footage of the forest taken by another complaint’s camera.

According to the author, Brian would be walking through a place far from his residence carrying a backpack. The record will also be used in the investigation of Gabby Petito’s death.

forensics at the groom’s house

Last Monday (20), an investigation was carried out at the young man’s home in the city of North Port, Florida (USA).

According to Fox News, the boy’s parents, Chris and Roberta Laundrie, were removed from the scene and the FBI declared the property a “crime scene.” Local police did not provide details of what was found at the scene.