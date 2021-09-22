‘The one who made a mistake with Jonathan Cafu wasn’t me. Who made a mistake was the one who asked for the contract’

President of Corinthians on three occasions, former president Andrés Sanchez spoke again about one of the very controversial subjects of his last term: the hiring of some players. In this case, that of striker Jonathan Cafú.

“All contracted players are brought in because the coach, Cifut or the assistants asked. All. Even Cafu. I never hired anyone who wasn’t asked. Now, when you sell Cafu, Léo Natel, Davó… then you (internaut) send a message. Player sometimes cannot play. And then the same thing that happened with Weverton (now at Palmeiras), Éverton Ribeiro (now at Flamengo), Marquinhos (now at PSG), who were ours… plays two, three, five games badly… come these guys complaining and the guy can’t play. The maturation, sometimes, is with 20, 21, 24 years… you can’t have Messi on the team all the time“, said Andrés in an interview with the channel Intelligence Ltd, at the YouTube, when rebuffing a fan’s question.

“Did anyone complain when Ralph came? Paulinho? Castan? But then it worked out and he (internaut) is happy. He is a result commentator. But I hired players who didn’t work, but Corinthians won’t lose money with any of them,” continued the former president of Corinthians.

Andrés Sanchez also followed his justification stating that he was not responsible for the signings of other athletes questioned by the crowd, such as Matheus Davó, Léo Natel and Sergio Dias. According to the former president, he only responded to requests from coaches. At the time of Jonathan Cafú, for example, the coach was Vagner Mancini.

“President can veto. But the coach asks, says ‘I want’, ‘I want’, ‘I want’… either you bring or send the coach away. There is no option. It’s not me who decides, it’s the coach, the assistant, the damned Cifut, there are 40 guys giving tips. It wasn’t me who made a mistake with Cafu. Who made a mistake was the one who asked to hire him. It was free, Corinthians didn’t pay anything… and the salary was R$210 thousand, not R$300 thousand, which is also a lot, it’s not little,” he said.

“When you hire, two, three, ten… you won’t always get it right. But you need to have a little patience, the GP wanted to kill him, today he is an ace. Raul (Gustavo) was out on the Under-23, nobody wanted to talk about him. I brought João Vitor in 2019, just to remember. We are going through a difficult time, it has never been denied, having more feet on the ground. It’s no problem to go without a title for two years, I spent 23 years,” concluded the former president of Corinthians.

