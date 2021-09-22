The owner of a dog who died after a flight from São Paulo to Rio is studying to sue Latam: ‘Indignation remains’

RIO – The 24-year-old student from Rio de Janeiro, Gabriela Duque Rasseli, owner of the dog who died after a flight from São Paulo to Rio de Janeiro, on September 14, made an outburst on social networks in which she demands clarification from Latam on account of the episode and states that he is studying to sue the company. According to the young woman, although airline representatives got in touch after the case came to light, there were no “clear answers or concrete proposals for redress”.

Images posted by Gabriela on the internet show that the golden retriever Zyon was well and healthy when boarding in São Paulo. However, when he arrived in Rio, where the owner was waiting for the animal, the dog no longer had the strength to even stand up.

“The loss of Zyon, as well as the ambiguity in the attempts to contact the company, has caused enormous psychological and emotional distress to Gabriela and her family,” says the text published this Wednesday afternoon. The message continues: “The young woman, in addition to mourning her pet, also receives, due to the great exposure suffered, even attacks from others.”

Dog arrived weakened Photo: Reproduction

In a note released on Wednesday, before the new message from Gabriela, Latam states that “it has followed all the procedures for accepting and transporting the pet that strictly comply with the regulations of national and international authorities”. GLOBO sought the company after the young woman’s last post, but she only informed that she would maintain the same position.

According to the airline, “the pet was accompanied in accordance with the strictest safety protocols” from the moment of boarding, “waiting in a refrigerated environment until entering the aircraft and remaining hydrated along the way”. The company says that, soon after, still inside the transport box, “it identified that the animal was showing signs of malaise and immediately arranged for it to be transported to a veterinary clinic in a dedicated van and in faster time than the standard for this operation”. Latam considers, however, that the journey from the airport to the cargo terminal is 7.5 km, which must be traveled at a maximum of 20 km/h.

“We reinforce that the pet was not exposed to the sun or was hot, and that our team was with him and his tutor throughout the service, and was available via telephone even after the pet was admitted”, the company continues in its positioning. “We at LATAM were very sensitive to what happened and we are in contact with the client Gabriela since the animal landed, providing all the necessary assistance until now”, says the company as well.

The case caused a commotion on social networks, with many internet users asking for further explanations from Latam. Even Luisa Mell, a TV presenter who has become one of the biggest activists for the animal cause in Brazil, joined the debate. In an Instagram post, she asked for changes to the air transport protocol for animals.

“How many dead dogs and cats will it take for airlines to change their protocol and stop treating animals as luggage?” prompted Luisa Mell, calling for a review of legislation on the subject: “The law is completely wrong, because a dog is not luggage and should not be placed in the trunk under any circumstances”.

The president of the Animal Rights Committee of the City Council of Rio, councilor Luiz Ramos Filho, stated that he will monitor the investigations into the death of the little dog:

“We need answers about what actually happened. The company has to take responsibility, because it is transporting a living being who cannot even ask for help. It is not possible for them to treat with the same contempt that they treat suitcases, which are tossed about. It was a puppy, which required even more care. If you don’t have the capacity to care, you can’t transport it.

Below, see the full outburst made by the young woman:

“The owner of the Golden Retriever Zyon, who died after a flight on Latam on the 14th, Gabriela Duque comes through this note, along with her family, to take a stand and publicly ask the airline for clarification.

The loss of Zyon, as well as the ambiguity in the attempts to contact the company, has caused enormous psychological and emotional strain to Gabriela and her family. The young woman, in addition to mourning her pet, also receives, due to the great exposure suffered, even attacks from others.

After the national repercussion of the post made by Gabriela on her personal social network (still available for access), reporting what happened, there was the involvement of several other organizations and personalities, contributing even more to the dissemination of the case. However, despite the airline’s response to third parties who expressed themselves in the case, with a note and proposal for a meeting to review the protocols for the transport of animals, Mrs. Gabriela and the Duque family are still awaiting the necessary clarifications from the company on the period in that Zyon went through from the landing to the rendezvous. In fact, there was contact by the Customer Relations department at Latam, however there were no clear answers or concrete proposals for redress.

The family is studying the possibility of filing a lawsuit, in an attempt to obtain compensation and end the episode that still causes a lot of pain. However, there is still the indignation with which the animals are treated by the company and the frustration in the search for answers for what happened to Zyon.”

Also read the full text of the last note released by Latam:

“We at LATAM were very sensitive to what happened and we are in contact with the client Gabriela since the animal landed, providing all the necessary assistance until now.

The company further clarifies that it followed all procedures for acceptance and transport of the pet that strictly comply with the regulations of national and international authorities.

Since boarding at Guarulhos International Airport (SP), the pet was accompanied in accordance with the strictest safety protocols, waiting in a refrigerated environment until entering the aircraft and remaining hydrated along the way.

Soon after landing, still inside the kennel (transport box), our team at the Rio de Janeiro International Airport (Galeão) identified that the animal was showing signs of malaise and immediately acted on it to go transported to a veterinary clinic in a dedicated van and in faster time than standard for this operation. It is noteworthy that, from the airport runway to the cargo terminal, it is 7.5 km and the route must be covered in up to 20 km/h.

We emphasize that the pet was not exposed to the sun or was hot, and that our team was with him and his tutor throughout the service, and remained available via telephone even after the pet was admitted.

We clarify that LATAM complies with the strictest safety standards for the transport of pets, following procedures based on the IATA Live Animal Regulation and having even stricter protocols than IBAMA’s Ordinance 93, ensuring safe execution at all stages of the process of transport. We also emphasize that the operation took place within safe time intervals since the pet was delivered to the LATAM team, including after disembarking.

The company reiterates that safety is a non-negotiable value, stressing that it sympathizes with the sadness experienced by the client and that it will do everything in its power to offer the necessary assistance at this time. LATAM remains in contact with Gabriela, who signals understanding about the positioning and procedures adopted by the company.”