The Walking Dead | Fans suspect that Maggie and Negan will have an affair soon after this scene!

The Walking Dead has featured unlikely couples such as Rosita and Padre Gabriel, but the last suspicion among fans has been overcome.

Can you imagine Negan and Maggie finishing the series together? For a growing number of viewers are beginning to distrust this possibility.

The idea came from the most recent interactions between the two survivors in season 11 of The Walking Dead.

After being hunted by the reapers in episode 5 (S11E05 – “Out of the Ashes”), Maggie and Negan made it to the outpost where Georgie left supplies.

Negan wants to return immediately with the supplies, but Maggie orders him to wait for Daryl and the others.

Negan agrees to wait, but his patience is short-lived and he tries to get the bag to return to Alexandria. Maggie stops him, saying that “the mission is not over.” Negan replies: “It’s over for me.”

Maggie snatches the bag from Negan’s hand. He grabs Maggie’s arms and yells at her to stop. She pushes him back and they both stare at each other for a long time, until Elijah arrives with Gabriel.

Review the scene (in English, no subtitles):

On Twitter fans commented on this scene:

Can we talk about that weird moment that felt like sexual tension between Negan and Maggie there? Was this on purpose? I know I’m not the only fan to see this!

ARE TELLING ME THERE IS NO SEXUAL TENSION HERE???!

Yes Negan wants Maggie.

Why do Negan and Maggie look like they’re about to kiss? YYYYY.

What did you think of this moment? Did a connection really emerge between the two? Did any other scenes raise suspicions?