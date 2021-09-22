The Walking Dead reveals what happened to the Whispers

In Season 10 of The Walking Dead, the Whispers established themselves as major antagonists. The plot ended with the defeat of the group and the execution of its leaders. However, not all of the Whispers have died, and “Out of the Ashes,” the newest episode in the series, reveals what happened to the survivors.

The first episodes of season 11 of The Walking Dead focused mainly on Maggie’s search for supplies and the attack of the Reapers.

“Out of the Ashes” reveals what happened in Alexandria during this period. Shockingly, Aaron and company discover that the Whispers have not been completely defeated.

The Fate of the Whispers in The Walking Dead

With Maggie, Gabriel and Alden on a mission, Aaron becomes primarily responsible for Alexandria. The character does not handle the weight of leadership well, and suffers from terrible nightmares involving enemies from the past: such as the Wolves, Saviors and Whispers.

After the devastating battle against the group of Alpha and Beta, Aaron, Carol, Jerry and Lydia decide to return to the Hilltop rubble in search of tools. The group finds some desired items while fighting the large number of undead.

In the zombie horde, the survivors notice that the undead walk in strange circles. They quickly understand that someone is controlling the creatures, in this case a Whisperer.

The survivors manage to defeat the zombies and discover that a single Whisperer was controlling the dead. It is Keith, one of the few members of the group who did not die in the Battle of Alexandria.

The character claims to be the last of the Whispers, but Aaron immediately realizes he is lying. In a dark cell, the group discovers that Keith has been hiding 4 more Alpha team members.

Suspicious of Keith’s information, Aaron loses his temper and begins torturing the villain, letting a zombie bite the character’s hand. Keith just says that his colleagues pose no threats, but no one believes his words.

Eventually, Carol shoots the zombie and talks to Aaron. Melissa McBride’s character explains that he is right to be angry, but that revenge always leads to more pain.

In the end, Aaron understands what Carol meant and releases Keith. There may still be other Whispers, but they don’t pose much of a threat.

As a gesture of goodwill, Keith says he saw a person come out of the cave after the collapse in Season 10. In other words, Connie could be alive.

The Walking Dead episodes air in Brazil on the Star+ platform every Sunday.

