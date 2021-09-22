the world seems to move towards a repetition

Nouriel Roubini, known for predicting the mortgage meltdown that contributed to the 2008 financial crisis, said the post-pandemic world appears to be heading for a repeat.

“My concern is that we are in the debt trap,” said Roubini, chairman and CEO of Roubini Macro Associates, in an interview with Bloomberg TV during the Greenwich Economic Forum in Connecticut.

“When central banks essentially want to gradually suspend unconventional monetary policy, taking into account debt levels, there is a risk of a ‘crash’ in the bond market, in the credit market, in the stock market, in the economy and, therefore, they will be in that debt trap without being able to normalize interest rates.”

When the pandemic of Covid-19 began to affect the global economy, loose monetary and fiscal stimulus policies were seen as necessary to “support the financial system,” Roubini said. But the results were extreme.

“We are in a debt supercycle,” he said. “And in the end, central banks are in a trap. They said they are going to normalize interest rates, but with these levels of public and private debt, if they were trying to do that, there would be a market crash, an economic crash, and therefore I think the path of least resistance will be to eliminate the real value of nominal debt at fixed interest rates with higher inflation.”

Over time and inevitably, Roubini expects higher interest rates and slower growth, with the potential for stagflation.

This dismal scenario explains why Roubini is sometimes called “Dr. Doom” (Doctor Apocalypse). He suggested a different name: “Doctor Realist”.