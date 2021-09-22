These two games can be yours forever for free at the Epic Games Store until next Thursday ⋆

Next Thursday, September 23, the Epic Games Store will again change the banner with the week’s free game offers. That is, after that day, you will no longer be able to rescue the great speed Brawl and tarsis. And no, this time, we didn’t have any “heavy titles”, but these two options have their attractions and deserve to be acquired… let’s get to know the games?

As I highlighted, unlike what happened last week, with the release of the great Nioh – The Complete Edition, this week we will not have a “heavy title” to redeem. However, the options are still interesting for certain types of players. To start with, we have the curious Speed ​​Brawl. The game has 2D constructions that refer to great classics of the adventure and platform genre and offers an electrifying gameplay. As its name suggests, conflicts in the game happen at a very high speed and require a lot of agility on the part of players. Without a doubt, it’s a really fun option.

Moving on to the other game, that is, the “eccentric” Tharsis, we have an option aimed at fans of strategy games. The title has a very slow pace, but its mechanics are reminiscent of board games and its sci-fi theme ensures a good level of immersion. Not to mention that the story also has some attractive passages. In short, until 12:00 (GMT) on September 23, these two games will be available for permanent redemption at the Epic Games Store. Then the fun The Escapists will arrive to replace them. So be sure to take the opportunity.

