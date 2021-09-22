Thiago Rodrigues celebrates his debut in biblical novels such as Judah – Genesis

After playing the villain Tobias in the hit Amor Sem Igual, actor Thiago Rodrigues plays Judá, one of the sons of Jacó (Petrônio Gontijo) in the last phase of the super production Genesis, in the air in the Record TV.

Despite having a good nature, Judah follows the bad influence of the brothers and makes a wrong decision during the plot, by helping to sell Joseph (Juliano Laham) as a slave.

“Judah is a very interesting character, with all his historical context. He’s a man who carries a lot of guilt and tries to get rid of it by moving away from his family. I’m really enjoying him,” he said.

To compose the character, the actor changed his look and grew a beard. He also studied the context of the time with the plot historian and had special help in the construction of Judah:

“In addition to the lectures, my mother is knowledgeable about the Bible and helped me [nessa construção]. During the preparation, she sent me several excerpts to read”, he commented.

The actor said that the character will go through ups and downs in the plot and will leave a lesson to the audience.

“I think his story speaks a lot about starting life over despite his mistakes,” he noted.

Thiago highlighted the importance of being part of a super production that tells the story of humanity, since creation.

“It’s a pleasure, because people are curious and we know the scope that the soap opera has. I feel a great responsibility and an enormous pleasure too,” he concluded.

Keep following the story of Judah in the last phase of the novel Genesis, from Monday to Friday, at 9 pm, at Record TV. On Saturdays, at the same time, the best moments of the week are aired. The full chapters, as well as extra scenes, are available in the PlayPlus.

*Under supervision of Juliana Lambert