Time turns in RJ, and wind suspends train circulation and closes Rio-Niterói Bridge | Rio de Janeiro

The change in time came with a strong wind and caused disturbances in Greater Rio this Tuesday afternoon (21). At 3:20 pm, the capital entered into mobilization stage – the second level on a scale of five, which indicates risks of high impact events for the city.

1 of 6 Rio-Niterói bridge was closed due to wind, around 2:50 pm this Tuesday (21) — Photo: Carlos Brito/g1 Rio-Niterói bridge was closed due to wind, around 2:50 pm this Tuesday (21) — Photo: Carlos Brito/g1

THE circulation of SuperVia trains has been suspended temporarily in the Japeri, Santa Cruz (connected to Deodoro), Belford Roxo and Saracuruna branches and in the Paracambi, Vila Inhomirim and Guapimirim extensions.

Bridge closes for 20 minutes

As a precaution, the Rio-Niterói bridge was also interdicted, of the 2:40 pm to 3:00 pm. The reopening was carried out with the aid of trucks to reduce traffic speed.

A g1 reporting team passed over the bridge and also got stuck in traffic. Drivers got out of their cars during closing.

Wind in Rio knocks down trees on Elevado Paulo de Frontin

There was a record of tree falls in the following places:

Grajaú-Jacarepaguá Highway, at km 2, towards the West Zone;

Avenida Dom Hélder Câmara, in Del Castilho, at 4497;

Álvaro Ramos Street, in Botafogo

Rua Leopoldo Bulhões interdicted towards Bonsucesso, height of nº 31;

Rua Capitão Salomão, in Humaitá

Rua Luiz Gama, in Maracanã;

Rua Santa Luzia, in Maracanã;

Rua Moura Brito, at the height of nº 64;

Avenida Rui Barbosa, height of nº 500;

Rua Mayor Olímpio de Melo.

There were also reports of lack of energy. According to Light, teams were working to restore energy in Tijuca, in the North Zone of Rio.

According to Climatempo, winds and weather changes are associated with the passage of a cold front and the presence of a cyclone on the Brazilian coast.

According to AlertaRio, there was a record of strong wind gusts at Forte de Copacabana (77.8 km/h); at the Santa Cruz Air Base (57.4 km/h), at Galeão Airport (68.5 km/h) and at Santos Dumont Airport (64.8 km/h).

Tuesday (21) started with sunshine with forecast heat of up to 35ºC in the capital. There is a risk of isolated rains throughout the state.

There is also a hangover warning, according to the Brazilian Navy. Waves of up to 3.5 meters in height can reach the edge of the city of Rio until 9 pm on Thursday (23).

On Wednesday (22), first day of spring, the sky is more overcast, temperatures decrease and the rain spreads over more areas of the state of Rio, being able to come at any time of the day. The tendency is for the instabilities to lose strength over the state as of Thursday (23).

