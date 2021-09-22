Tite dribbles real estate on purchase of coverage and can be sued | Fabia Oliveira

Reproduction/The Day Tite dribbles real estate on purchase of coverage and can be sued

Coach Tite, who currently heads the Brazilian Soccer Team, became a topic in the luxury condominium where he lives, in front of Barra da Tijuca Beach, in the West Zone of Rio, at the height of post 6. It turns out that the buzz in the neighborhood it revolves around the coach’s alleged dishonesty in the million-dollar purchase of a 505-square-meter penthouse overlooking the sea. It so happens that Tite and his wife would have discovered the sale of the coverage through Ativa Imobiliária.

Searched for this column, the director of real estate and broker Marcos Rocha confirmed the fact and revealed that in recent years he was responsible for three real estate transactions of the family. According to the professional, Tite and his wife showed interest in the property offered by him, including requesting more photos and asking what was the position of the property, but they would have said that at that time it would not be possible and that they would get in touch to proceed with the deal.

What Marcos didn’t count on was that shortly afterwards he would discover, through a neighbor, that the couple had not only bought the coverage at a discount, which had been advertised for R$12 million, for R$10.3 million, as was also already moving to the new oceanfront property. “I couldn’t imagine, because we had mutual trust. Since Tite came to Rio I’ve always done his real estate transactions, they’ve always been very honest in all of them. After I offered the coverage, three months went by and I spoke with his wife for us to go there and see the penthouse, because the owner was asking me for a position. She told me they liked it a lot, but at that moment Tite didn’t want to and that a little later they would talk to me. Three months later the neighbor called me asking if I had sold the coverage to Tite, because he was moving that day. A property I offered, I sent the photos and they closed directly with the owner, who, like them, deceived us,” he says.

The broker also revealed that after discovering the purchase of the property directly from the owner, he tried to contact Tite’s wife, but without success. “I called her and sent messages to the son and they didn’t answer me. I texted her and said: ‘hey, I can’t believe you did this to me.’ They could have bought any property, but what I offered is pure dishonesty. And they didn’t answer me or answer me anymore,” he says.

Now, the case can end up in court, if there is no agreement between the parties. “We sent an extrajudicial notification to them trying to reach an agreement to see if they comply with what should have been done. Because in a sale of R$10.3 million, it’s more than R$500,000 in commission. An unnecessary dishonesty “, laments the broker.

The column sought the advice of technician Tite and did not get an answer until the closing of the note.