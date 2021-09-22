Torcida do Remo lines up for tickets for the game at Baenão | Sport Para | Online Diary

The Azulino fan’s return to the Baenão stadium, on the day of Clube do Remo matches, is getting closer and closer. After 18 months of anguish, waiting and anxiety, even with reduced capacity, the blue phenomenon counts the hours to kill the longing and again cheer for the Lion in the stands of the centenary Evandro Almeida, throughout the games for the B Series of the Brazilian Championship .

Next Friday (25), Leão Azul Paraense will be facing Náutico-PE, from 7 pm, in a dispute valid for the 26th round of the national competition. This clash will be the first with the presence of the public in the stands, after a meeting of the technical council between the clubs and directors of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), and the presence of fans in the Serie B games was not approved.

Azul fans waiting to receive their ticket in the Nação Azul room. | Disclosure

After disclosing the ticket prices and selling logistics, the blue fans soon moved forward to acquire their place at Baenão. However, as has been widely publicized, the priority in this period of games with reduced capacity is for the supporting partner. During the afternoon of this Monday (20th), the withdrawal of tickets began. For members who have 100% discounts, it is done at Sala do Nação Azul, located at the headquarters of Clube do Remo, on Avenida Nazaré. Members who have 50% discounts are receiving their tickets in the main hall of the azulino palace.

With Baenão only 30% of its capacity, as disclosed by municipal and state health authorities, up to 3,960 spectators will be allowed to enter the games in which the Leão is playing inside his home. In contact with the DOL report, the president of Clube do Remo, Fabio Bentes, explained how tickets are being withdrawn for the challenge between Paraenses and Pernambuco.

“There is no amount of how many tickets will be offered for sale. The fans who compare tickets in the game of light, which are 913 tickets, were given the option for the fans to choose between the Nautico game or the Coritiba game and the withdrawal is being held today and tomorrow. The remaining tickets will be put up for sale. With regard to the supporting member who is entitled to 50% and also 100%, the withdrawals will also be carried out today, tomorrow and Wednesday. will go for sale,” he detailed.

| Disclosure

For the general public, tickets will cost R$140, with half a ticket at R$70. So far there is no specific number on how many tickets will be sold, as everything depends on the demand of the other categories made available by the board – partner fan, game of light and gratuities – as president azulino also says.

“I have no way of specifying how many tickets will be offered for sale, because the club depends on demand, as it has a supporting member who does not have the two doses of vaccine and will not be able to withdraw tickets and I will put these for sale. Today, we are here. prospecting a minimum of 600 to 800 tickets, which will go on sale, plus the leftovers from the situations previously disclosed, from Wednesday afternoon, but this number can increase according to the demand of the other categories, as the stadium’s total capacity , will be 3,960 fans”, concludes, Fabio Bentes.

Baenão stadium turnstiles already receiving maintenance for the exchange of readers in order to receive the public in the game between Remo and Náutico, for Série B. | Disclosure

According to the health protocol made by the Football Federation of Pará (FPF), and which was approved by the State Government, the City of Belém and later by the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), only fans who have received the tickets can buy tickets. two doses of vaccines from Astrazeneca, Coronavac or Pzier or single dose from Jansen. In the act of withdrawing the tickets, the remistas must prove by the vaccination card or even by the Connect SUS, with at least 15 days after all the doses have been taken.