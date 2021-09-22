Tourists crouch during gale at Christ the Redeemer; Look

Tourists visiting Christ the Redeemer this afternoon tried to protect themselves from the wind that hit Rio de Janeiro (see video above). According to the city hall, gusts of up to 76km/h were recorded in the city.

In the images, groups of tourists crouch to avoid the strong wind. Some “crawl” to avoid standing, others even lie down. No casualties were reported.

According to Trem do Corcovado, the circulation of the vehicle that takes tourists to the tourist spot was interrupted for about an hour, at the height of the wind. There are reports that some groups have taken shelter in a cafeteria that is located there, to avoid being hit by the wind.

Earlier, a video of a man walking “against the wind” was posted on social media, also on Cristo Redentor.

Windstorm impacted transport in Rio

There was a record of at least 30 tree falls in the capital. The city hall decreed a “mobilization stage”. THE Supervia, the concessionaire that manages the trains in Rio, interrupted circulation due to strong winds at 3:02 pm, for “a risk to the railway structures”.

At 5:40 pm, the operation on the Japeri branch was normalized, only on the section between Central and Nova Iguaçu, on the Santa Cruz branch, connected to the Deodoro branch, and on the Belford Roxo branch.

Before, Ecoponte, which manages Rio-Niterói, interrupted the flow on the road for 30 minutes, with release at 3:10 pm.

Taxi hit by pole and driver escapes

In the center of Rio, next to the theater Municipal, a pole fell on top of a parked taxi. A taxi driver for 35 years, Mauro Gonçalves da Gama, 59, said that luckily he was not in the vehicle, on Rua Treze de Maio.

The pole, which he says is from a telephone company, was blown down by the wind and hit the front of the vehicle, breaking the front window and denting the roof of the taxi.

I usually stay in the car, but I was standing on the corner. Just in time [a chance de estar no táxi no momento do acidente] was the only thing I thought. I got the image of the pole falling into my head.”

Mauro Gonçalves da Gama, taxi driver

“I don’t know how, but I will leave turn. Thank God I have protection behind me,” he said.

Mobilization stage and light rain forecast

The mobilization stage is the second on a scale that goes up to five and is triggered when there is “risks of high impact events in the city”. Under these conditions, “there are still no impacts on the city’s routine, but citizens must remain informed.”

According to the Operations Center, there is still the possibility of a new stage change due to rain or other factors.