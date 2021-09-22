Toyota Tundra 2022 appears more sophisticated with 437 hp V6

The Toyota Tundra 2022 appears on the American market in its new generation, made to face the Ford F-150, Nissan Titan, Chevrolet Silverado, GMC Sierra and RAM 1500 pickup trucks.

Much bigger than Hilux, which has its big sister in Tacoma, Tundra takes on its third generation to seek out rivals in an environment that is starting its electrification, but which still has a lot of gasoline to burn during this decade.

Available in several variants, the Toyota Tundra 2022 is not a pickup truck to carry a lot of weight, as is common in this category in the US. The important thing there is the trailer, with it holding up to 880 kg in the bucket and another 5,443 kg in a trailer with its own brake.

With a more expressive look, reflecting what the customer wants, that is, a stockier and more aggressive vehicle, the Tundra 2022 has a gigantic grille with very thick frames, in addition to a complex full LED optical assembly.

At the rear, what stands out is the bucket with accentuated creases and a lid with a huge chamfer at the top, where this part becomes an access step to the cargo compartment.

Lighter, the Tundra 2022 reinforced its body with more high-strength steels, increasing torsional rigidity, and the bucket now has aluminum panels to reduce weight.

The vertical taillights gained LED guides in the same arrangement and with highlighted lenses, creating a very interesting look. Inside, the Nova Tundra has a fully updated 14-inch multimedia panel.

The instrumentation, on the other hand, remains analog, as the American likes it, as well as the transmission is maintained with a lever in the immense central tunnel, which houses several object holders, refrigerated compartments and cup holders.

The steering wheel is also new and brings more functionality, while the rear seat hides a compartment for tools and accessories that the American customer requires in a pickup truck like the Tundra 2022.

In terms of mechanics, the highlight is the change in the configuration of the rear suspension, which keeps the axle rigid, but replaces the semi-elliptical springs with helical ones, like the Nissan Frontier, for example.

The new powerplant is a 389 horsepower, 65.9 kgfm 3.5 bi-turbo V6, which uses a water jacket and dual cooling. There is also a version of the same hybridized with 437 horsepower and 80.3 kgfm, which carries a 288 volt battery and an engine/generator placed between engine and gearbox.

Speaking of which, it’s a 10-speed automatic transmission that has Sport and Sport+ modes, as well as intelligent shifting in trailer modes.

The Nova Tundra also has optional air suspension, 360 degree monitoring, in addition to the TRD Off Road and TRD Pro packages, the latter with terrain modes. He comes? Do not come…

Toyota Tundra 2022 – Photo Gallery