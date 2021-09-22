Traders buy Bitcoin’s downfall even as Evergrande’s implosion shakes stock markets

Bitcoin (BTC) investors seem concerned by growing speculation that China’s second-largest real estate developer, Evergrande Group, will default on its $300 billion in debt. These fears manifest themselves in global equity markets, which saw a 1.5 to 3% drop in the market opening this morning.

Despite the price change, the outflow of BTC (net withdrawals) from the exchanges continued a trend of several months, particularly in Coinbase Pro.

Traders also know that each exchange has a different user profile. For example, settlements at Bybit tend to be more extreme when compared to FTX, which is known to have more conservative customers.

Take, for example, Tuesday’s drop to less than $43,000, which caused a $1 billion long contract liquidation led by Bybit, even though there was $2.34 billion in futures outstanding. This number is lower than Binance’s $3.66 billion and FTX’s $2.51 billion settlements.

Bitcoin futures contract settlements on September 20th. Source: Bybt.com

The data above shows that Bybit traders are more risk takers, typically using higher leverage. Meanwhile, derivatives investors Binance and FTX were proportionately less impacted by the 11% daily negative move.

Professional traders remain neutral to optimists

To understand how professional traders are leaning higher or lower, one must look at the future premium (or base rate). This indicator measures the difference between long-term futures contracts and current spot market levels.

In healthy markets, an annualized premium of 5% to 15% is expected, a situation known as “contango”. This price difference is caused by sellers demanding more money to withhold payment longer.

A red alert appears whenever this indicator weakens or goes negative, known as “backwardation”.

Bitcoin 3-month annualized basis. Source: Laevitas.ch

As described above, the current 7% annualized premium is neutral but in line with the previous month’s average. If professional traders had been worried or bearish, this indicator would have fallen below 5%.

Buy-to-sell ratio of leading traders shows buying activity

Investors should monitor the long-term proportion of top traders on major cryptocurrency exchanges to accurately gauge how professional traders are positioned. This metric provides a complete view of traders’ effective net position, bringing together data from various futures and margin markets.

Long/short ratio of leading OKEx and Binance traders. Source: Bybt

It is noteworthy that each exchange gathers data on the main traders in a different way, because there are several ways to measure the net exposure of clients. Therefore, any comparison across multiple providers should be done in percentage changes rather than absolute numbers.

The long-to-short index of OKEx’s top traders rose from an 8% position, favoring longs, to its current 54%, the highest level in 10 days. Binance derivatives traders, on the other hand, maintained a consistent 10% rate favoring longs despite the Bitcoin price correction.

Both data confirm that retail traders were likely the most impacted due to high leveraged positions. Meanwhile, professional traders either maintained their positions or took advantage of the discounted price to add long positions.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely from the author and do not necessarily reflect Cointelegraph’s views. Every investment and trading move involves risk. You must conduct your own research when making a decision.

