transmission rate drops to 0.96 in DF, the lowest in the last 10 days

posted on 09/21/2021 5:54 PM



(credit: Marcelo Ferreira/CB/DA Press)

The covid-19 transmission rate dropped to 0.96 in the Federal District. The value is the lowest recorded in the last 10 days. An index below 1 is considered ideal by the local government. According to data from the epidemiological bulletin released this Tuesday (9/21), by the Health Department, in the last 24 hours, there were 639 cases and 13 deaths from the disease.

In total, the DF registered 487,325 cases and 10,311 deaths since the beginning of the health crisis. Of the dead, 896 resided in other units of the Federation, being 769 in Goiás and the rest in another 17 states.

With the update, the moving average of cases reached 803.71, a value 10.95% lower than that registered 14 days ago. In relation to the median of deaths, the index reached 11.57, a figure 20.59% lower when compared to the two previous weeks.

ICUs

This Tuesday afternoon (21/9), around 4:30 pm, the public network operated with 67.59% of beds in the intensive care unit (ICU) occupied for the treatment of covid-19. Of the 148 beds, 73 had patients, 35 were free and 40 blocked awaiting release.

In the private network, the rate was 78.49%. Of the 185 ICUs, 137 were occupied, 37 vacancies and 11 blocked. In line for an ICU, there were 100 people, 14 with suspected or confirmed infection by the new coronavirus.