Twitter and Google say that Moraes’ orders against the Pocketnaristas may be prior censorship

× Photo: Antonio Cruz/Agência Brasil

O Twitter and Google, responsible for Youtube, they said, in statements sent to the STF, that the determinations of Alexandre de Moraes to the removal of pocketnarist profiles from the air they are disproportionate and can configure prior censorship, says Folha.

The platforms spoke out in the inquiry opened at the request of the PGR to investigate supporters of the president involved in organizing the acts of September 7th. As shown, the STF minister ordered the blocking of accounts days before the protests.

In the manifestation sent to the Supreme, Twitter mentioned the Civil Law of the Internet and stated that it would be necessary for Moraes to say clearly what is the illegal content published by the profile instead of requesting the profiles to be taken out of the air.

“Although the operators of the Twitter have complied with the blocking order of the account indicated by Your Excellency, Twitter Brasil respectfully understands that the measure may be disproportionate, maximum date, and may even be configured as an example of prior censorship.”

The argument was also used by Google.

“Although the objective is to prevent any criminal incitement that could occur, it would be necessary to point out the illegality that would justify the removal of existing content.”

The platform also stated that, by transferring to the PGR and the Federal Police the prerogative of deciding what should be removed, Moraes stopped “answer the device [do Marco Civil da Internet] what requires the prior assessment of the Judiciary as to the illegality of the content”.