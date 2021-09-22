UFC 266: Hooker vs. Haqparast Fight Threatened by Visa Issues | combat

Four days before UFC 266, scheduled for next Saturday in Las Vegas, one of the fights most awaited by the staunchest fans is in danger of not happening. The reason: difficulties in issuing the P1 entry visa, which allows athletes and entertainment professionals to work in the US. The two fighters affected are New Zealander Dan Hooker and German-born Afghan Nasrat Haqparast, who face each other at lightweight (up to 70.8kg in fights that don’t count).

1 of 3 Dan Hooker at Weigh-in for Last Fight: New Zealander Campaigned on Social Media to Streamline Visa Issue — Photo: Getty Images Dan Hooker weighing in on his latest fight: New Zealander campaigned on social media to expedite visa issuance — Photo: Getty Images

Hooker’s case gained notoriety first. The confrontation with Haqparast was married about six weeks before it took place; coincidentally, New Zealand, Hooker’s home and birth country, entered a hard lockdown two days later to stem the spread of Covid-19. As a result, the US embassy and consulate in the country also closed their doors and the processing of visa applications was interrupted. The fighter’s training was also compromised, as the City Kickboxing academy also had to remain closed.

The UFC entered the circuit and guaranteed Hooker the possibility to send the application electronically and the passport by mail, but a month passed without an answer. Last week, desperate, the New Zealand fighter turned to social media, bombing the embassy and consulate profiles. He turned directly to the American ambassador to New Zealand, Kevin Covert, last Friday, and received support from the MMA community on Twitter. Soon, his story was on major TV stations and news sites. It worked.

– So, with everyone’s help, out of nowhere, they said, “We’ll give you a noon time on Monday, I went there and got it. As far as it’s up to me, the fight is confirmed and I’m out of here. on Thursday – Hooker told the podcast “The MMA Hour”.

However, Hooker isn’t the only one with problems getting into the US in time for the event. Nasrat Haqparast also went on social media on Monday calling on the US consulate in Frankfurt, Germany, to approve his P1 visa application in time for him to head to the US on Thursday. The German trains in the US and was in Los Angeles until last week, but returned to the country on Thursday after receiving the news of his mother’s death.

Although Germany is not in lockdown like New Zealand, visa processing at the US consulate is “substantially delayed” in the country, still a consequence of other periods of isolation in Europe during the pandemic. Hooker also joined the campaign to release Haqparast’s visa, and the German fighter published on Tuesday that he has already sent additional information requested by the consulate to complete the process.

If he also gets clearance, Haqparast will also arrive in Las Vegas on Thursday night, as will Hooker. The two will have about 12 hours to cut the weight and hit the 70.8kg limit, unless they negotiate a higher matching weight under the circumstances. But Hooker is confident that won’t be necessary.

– I’m not worried about that. This is small stuff, we can fix this. I’m prepared for anything. I’ll just do what I’m told and I’ll focus on the fight. Whether it’s a hard cut or an easy one, once I’m there, I’ll be there. Without a doubt (I’ll beat the weight) – assured the New Zealander.

2 of 3 Nasrat Haqparast at weigh-in from one of his UFC fights — Photo: Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC / Getty Images Nasrat Haqparast weighing in from one of his UFC fights — Photo: Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC / Getty Images

O Combat broadcasts UFC 266 live and exclusively next Saturday starting at 6:45 pm (Eastern Time). On Thursday, the Combat, O SportTV 3 it’s the Combat YouTube channel they show the press conference live at 7:30 pm, and on Friday, the ceremonial weighing at 8:00 pm.

UFC 266

September 25, 2021, in Las Vegas (USA)

MAIN CARD (11:00 pm, Brasília time):

Featherweight: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega

Flyweight: Valentina Shevchenko vs. Lauren Murphy

Welterweight: Nick Diaz vs. Robbie Lawler

Heavyweight: Curtis Blaydes vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Flyweight: Jessica Staker x Cynthia Calvillo

PRELIMINARY CARD (7:15 pm, Brasília time):

Bantamweight: Marlon Moraes vs Merab Dvalishvili

Lightweight: Dan Hooker x Nasrat Haqparast

Heavyweight: Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Chris Daukaus

Flyweight: Roxanne Modafferi x Taila Santos

Lightweight: Uros Medic x Jalin Turner

Flyweight: Manon Fiorot x Mayra Sheetara

Middleweight: Karl Roberson vs. Nick Maximov

Welterweight: Matthew Semelsberger vs. Martin Sano Jr.

Featherweight: Omar Morales vs. Jonathan Pearce