Uncertain future for a Chinese team may open a ‘gap’ for Brazilians to return

Credit: Photo: Disclosure

The biggest champion of the Chinese Superliga and the destiny of several Brazilian players in recent seasons, Guangzhou FC is in a delicate situation and has an uncertain future in the face of the crisis of its main shareholder – Evergrande, a real estate company that accumulates a debt of US$ 300 billion and there is no way to pay, which ends up causing damage in the world market with a possible default.

According to the ‘ge’, the Chinese press already reports the club hopes, at least, to finish the year and avoid an exit in the middle of the championship. For this, an agreement with the Chinese Football Association is being studied to advance resources and make the payment of high salaries feasible until the end of the year.

Other state companies may take over the club, according to the local press, but it is unlikely that the financial contribution will continue comparable to Evergrande’s management period – which could directly affect the Brazilians who work for the club.

Guangzhou FC currently has five Brazilian players. They are: Alan, Aloísio, Elkeson, Fernandinho Conceição and Ricardo Goulart. The top three on the list are currently at the service of the Chinese team, which is preparing for the next rounds of Asian qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup.

The club is in danger of ending up like current Chinese champion Jiangsu Suning, which ended its activities in February this year, two months after winning the title, after the company that gave its name to the team failed to find buyers interested in taking over. the club. Players like Alex Teixeira, Miranda and Éder were free in the market, and in the case of the latter two, they were signed by São Paulo.

READ TOO:

Ball market: Flamengo refuses to lend socks to Serie A club

Mercado da Bola: Atlético-MG makes first reinforcement for 2022

Target of three teams from Serie A, Paulinho leaves Al Ahli and can return to Brazil

Will it stay in 2022? Grêmio outlines a possible plan for Rafinha’s future

Brasileirão Serie A: 13 clubs can now play with fans; see which ones

Zinho defends himself against fake news: “I’m receiving criticism and insults, this is very sad”

Daniel Alves only agreed to sign a termination with São Paulo after a special “guarantee”; see the details

Abel Ferreira answers about Felipe Melo’s renewal and evaluates: “The club has a very risky project”

Follow Fans on Facebook to follow the best news from football, games and other sports