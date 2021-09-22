Understand the fight between Nego do Borel and Gui Araujo

The story of Nego do Borel and Gui Araujo began long before “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV). Last night, the two had a conversation in which they discussed issues that went beyond the rural reality show.

While they were arguing, Borel said that Gui Araujo sent him a message when he ended his last relationship, but later stopped following him on social media, in addition to starting a relationship with the funkeiro’s ex-girlfriend. But who was the singer referring to?

The ex

Duda Reis and Gui Araújo Image: Reproduction/Instagram

Probably the two were talking about Duda Reis, Nego’s ex-fiancée. Gui Araujo would have had an affair with the redhead after the end of the influencer’s troubled relationship with the singer (Nego do Borel was indicted for bodily injury against Duda).

The romance between Bill and Nego’s ex was never officially confirmed, but fans saw Duda’s reflection in Bill’s photos and the two have traveled to the same place simultaneously. He has also published possible clues, such as a tweet in which he said he was “missing the little red”.

The comment

A Fazenda 2021: Comment by Nego do Borel on Gui Araujo’s profile Image: Reproduction/Instagram

Also in the discussion, Gui Araujo said that Nego do Borel, outside the reality show, made an inappropriate comment when he was having a relationship with the singer’s ex. And Borel questioned whether the pawn thought their journey was “normal”.

In April, Gui published a photo in Fernando de Noronha, where he traveled with Duda. He received a compliment from the redhead’s ex-fiancé, who commented, “That’s cute,” followed by two passionate emojis.

The photo

Nego do Borel in a bold photo with Anitta Image: Reproduction/Instagram @negodoborel

Finally, seeing the jealousy of Nego, Bill complained about the fact that the pawn had published sensual photos with Anitta months after the end of his relationship with the powerful.

Nego do Borel posed for clicks in which he appears wearing only a towel and hugging the artist. The images caused controversy since, at the time, the singer was still in a relationship with Duda Reis. The post was deleted from Nego’s Instagram.