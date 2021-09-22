Understand why Corinthians is in no hurry for Paulinho | corinthians

The Corinthians board does not hide the interest in Paulinho. An old desire and once again on the agenda since the termination of the 33-year-old midfielder with Al-Ahli, from the United Arab Emirates, over the weekend.

The player is free on the market, but there is no intention on the part of Timão to close a deal quickly.

Paulinho has a close relationship with the current Corinthians directors – formed by top hats with whom he spent time at the club – and with some athletes from the current cast, such as Fábio Santos and Renato Augusto. It is possible that you will be invited to train at CT even before any hits.

The chance to repatriate him does exist, yes, but it is not the club’s priority at the moment, with the fight for a place in the 2022 Libertadores in progress in the dispute of the Brazilian Championship. At least that is what people linked to the Alvinegra board assure.

The player is not yet in Brazil and the possible terms of a contract can be calmly discussed by the parties. Corinthians wants to evaluate all financial issues. Paulinho would arrive with a high salary from January 2022, which will require readjustments in planning. This can mean more cast outs for lower payroll. The club’s debt is still high.

Read too:

+ Referee explains expulsion from defensive midfielder Gabriel

+ Photos of Corinthians’ new third jersey leak

1 of 2 Paulinho played four games and scored two goals for Al-Ahli — Photo: Publicity Paulinho played four games and scored two goals for Al-Ahli — Photo: Disclosure

By planning, the board still intends to make about R$ 90 million in sales in the current season, which would bring breath to the cash flow and could allow new acquisitions in 2022. A good placement in Brasileirão with a vacancy in Libertadores can also influence this decision.

For Timão, Paulinho played 167 games and scored 34 goals from 2010 to 2013. The defensive midfielder was champion of the Libertadores and of the Mundial, in 2012, after having won the Brazilian Championship, in 2011. He was also champion of São Paulo in 2013.

A bitter tie, Willian and Paulinho debut on the radar: see the latest news from Timão

+ Read more news about Corinthians