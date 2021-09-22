Understand why Sanchéz, the first reinforcement of this window, is the only one that has not yet debuted for Vasco | Vasco

The first of three Vasco signings for the final stretch of the season, Jhon Sanchéz is the only one who hasn’t debuted yet. The 22-year-old Ecuadorian was listed for the last two games, but did not take the field – unlike defender Walber and midfielder Nenê.

The question is: why the reinforcement, who arrived accredited for having participated in good campaigns at Independiente de Valle and arrived, in theory, to dispute the title in the team in Serie B, still had no opportunity in a needy position? Adapting to the style of Brazilian football was the main reason pointed out by the technical committee.

1 of 3 Sanchéz was announced in late August and has been training since early September at Vasco — Photo: Rafael Ribeiro / Vasco Sanchéz was announced at the end of August and has been training since the beginning of September at Vasco — Photo: Rafael Ribeiro / Vasco

Announced over three weeks ago, Sanchéz was introduced on September 2 and started training. Due to bureaucratic issues, the attacker had to go to São Paulo twice, but for two weeks he has been working normally with the group. The physical issue is not a problem, he was being related in Ecuador and he performed well. The Ecuadorian arrived in Rio de Janeiro with Lisca’s approval, but soon after the coach resigned.

Not using it so far was Fernando Diniz’s option. The first impression of the Ecuadorian in training did not please. Sanchéz was regularized on September 13 and has been listed ever since. He was on the bench against CRB and Cruzeiro, but the coach opted for Gabriel Pec, Figueiredo and Daniel Amorim when he needed to trigger strikers from the bench.

– Jhon Sanchéz just arrived. I have little knowledge of the features. I watched in training and I will always put those that I think give more confidence in training. He is a player who is adapting to the club, adapting to Brazil. It’s a different way to play. I preferred the options I had. I’m well aware of the choices I made, in my eyes and in my perspective – said Diniz, after the game against CRB.

Sanchéz continues training with the group and has shown himself to be a fast player in training. In Brazil, he attracted attention for having scored goals against clubs in the country. In 2019, the victim was Corinthians, in the Sudamericana, a tournament won by Independiente Del Valle. Last year, the forward scored a beautiful goal against Flamengo, by Libertadores.

2 of 3 Jhon Sanchéz alongside Walber on the departure for Maceió, before the game against CRB. Striker has yet to debut — Photo: Rafael Ribeiro/Vasco Jhon Sanchéz alongside Walber on the departure for Maceió, before the game against CRB. Striker has yet to debut — Photo: Rafael Ribeiro/Vasco

– A Sánchez arrives much better than the one in 2019, more “staring” and with more confidence. I want to get in shape as quickly as possible and show that I am ready to do what is expected of me – said Sanchez, in his presentation at Vasco, 20 days ago.