Understand why the Rio-Niterói Bridge closes when there is a lot of wind | Rio de Janeiro

A Rio-Niterói Bridge protocol determines the closure of the road when it is very windy. According to EcoPonte, today the procedure is rare, but it can be adopted to ensure the safety of drivers and, especially, motorcyclists.

The point of attention, according to the concessionaire, is the variation between 60 km/h and 70 km/h or when the winds are above that, as was the case this Tuesday (21), with records of almost 80 km/h h on the way.

Monitoring is carried out by the Traffic Control Center and it is up to the Bridge operators to decide whether or not to close traffic on the road.

See below for questions and answers about how the Bridge works:

Rio-Niterói bridge was closed due to wind, around 2:50 pm this Tuesday (21)

1. When is Bridge closure necessary?

Traffic on the Rio Niterói bridge is interrupted whenever the force of the wind puts the safety of drivers on the road at risk.

The EcoPonte concessionaire, which manages the road, maintains some meteorological measurement points along the 13.29 km.

Whenever the wind speed is between 60 km/h and 70 km/h controllers are on alert.

If the winds reach the 80 K / h, the professionals of the Traffic Control Center can determine the closure of the road.

2. Can the Bridge sway in strong winds?

According to the dealership, no. In 2004, sets of springs and steel plates were inaugurated to stop the bridge’s movement when hit by winds equal to or greater than 60 km/h.

The system, called Synchronized Dynamic Attenuators (ADS), was developed by Coppe/UFRJ engineers and is inside the central span.

There are 32 pieces of equipment of 2 tons each, which work as shock absorbers to stabilize the structure when there is a strong wind. Whenever the wind pushes the structure up, the equipment “counters back”, pulling the structure down.

The same opposite effect happens if the wind pressure goes down (See 2’30” of the video below for the shock absorbers).

3. Who monitors the weather conditions in the city and determines the closure of the Bridge?

The Rio-Niterói Bridge’s traffic controllers are responsible for assessing the climatic conditions in the region and determining the closure of the road when there is a risk for drivers.

4. What is the procedure for closing the road on days with strong winds?

If it is necessary to close the lane, the concessionaire positions its vehicles on the lane at a greatly reduced speed — between 40 km/h and 20 km/h — and makes the route at that pace so that drivers can safely cross the entire route.