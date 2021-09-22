Unimed Virtual Challenge “De Bem com a Vida” extends registration

Registration for the Unimed Virtual Challenge – De Bem com a Vida is extended until September 30th. The action, organized by Unimed Centro Oeste Paulista, runs virtually and aims to encourage sports and change of habits.

The event was designed as an alternative to the traditional Unimed walk, which took place annually, every August, before the Covid-19 pandemic. As the event did not have an edition in 2020, for this year, Unimed Centro Oeste Paulista created a virtual challenge.

HOW TO REGISTER

The event is open to the entire population that resides in the region. To register, simply access the website: http://www.dmeventosesportivos.com.br/desafio-vitual-unimed-de-bem-com-vida/, click on “subscribe” and, in the sidebar, select the number of tickets you want for the city of Assis, with one ticket per person. Then just scroll down and click on the “buy now” option. Finally, just fill in all the fields, choose the payment method and complete the registration. The cost is R$ 21.00 and the participant receives a kit with a shirt and medal in the comfort of their own home. Applications can be made until September 30th.

HOW THE CHALLENGE WORKS

All information about the challenge will be sent to the participant’s email. Upon registration, the person can select a walk or a run and also decide whether to complete the challenge in 15km or 50km. Whoever performs the activity within the period defined by the challenge and fulfills all the requirements set forth in the regulation will compete in the drawing of purchase vouchers in the amount of R$250 at Centauro.